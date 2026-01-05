LER TechForce to Acquire Resource Solution Division from Siemens' Altair Business Unit to Advance Workforce Innovation and Customer Success

COLUMBUS, Ind., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LER TechForce today announced a definitive agreement to acquire the Resource Solution division from Siemens' Altair business unit, significantly expanding LER TechForce's capabilities in workforce solutions, resource capacity, and customer success support. This strategic move strengthens LER TechForce's position as a leader in delivering human capital-centric services that help organizations accelerate product development, digital transformation, and maximize value from advanced technologies.

The Resource Solution division is recognized for its expertise in building talent pipelines, aligning skilled professionals with cutting-edge technologies, and delivering workforce solutions that enable companies to scale with agility and flexibility. By bringing this division into the LER TechForce family, the company will integrate these services with its existing portfolio to enhance support for customers navigating the demands of modern engineering enterprise and digital innovation.

"Today is a defining moment for LER TechForce," said Janene Stotts, CEO of LER TechForce. "Welcoming the Resource Solution team represents a major expansion of our ability to serve organizations in need of workforce readiness and strategic talent deployment. We see human capital and technology as inseparable in solving the world's most complex challenges, and this acquisition reflects that belief."

Under the terms of the agreement, LER TechForce will take ownership of the customer contracts and staff. The integration will enable LER Techforce to expand its services and customer base, delivering even more comprehensive solutions that integrate technology adoption with talent development, ensuring customers achieve measurable outcomes more efficiently.

"We are excited to bring this team and their customers into LER TechForce," Stotts continued. "This acquisition strengthens our commitment to helping organizations not just adopt technology but truly make it work for their people and their business. Together we will accelerate the performance of organizations in industries ranging from manufacturing and engineering to energy and beyond."

The transaction underscores LER TechForce's long-term strategy to enhance customer value and strengthen its market position. Customers of both organizations can expect continuity in service delivery and ongoing investment that supports growth, workforce agility, and talent-driven transformation.

LER TechForce will share more details in the coming weeks about service integration and next steps for both customers and partners.

About LER TechForce

LER TechForce is a specialized engineering workforce solution that partners with clients to deliver people-focused solutions that align talent strategy with business outcomes. Since 2001, we have matched top technical talent with the mission-critical programs shaping the future of mobility. As a WBENC-certified woman-owned business, we have grown into a trusted provider with more than 350 engineers supporting OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers across North America. With deep roots in embedded controls and expanding capabilities in electrification, autonomy, and next-generation vehicle technology, we help clients build what comes next.

