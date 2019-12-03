Lerch Bates Acquires Pie Consulting and Engineering

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lerch Bates Inc., headquartered in Englewood, Colo., announced it has completed an acquisition agreement to purchase Pie Consulting & Engineering (Pie), headquartered in Arvada, Colorado. This acquisition expands Lerch Bates' global leadership in technical consulting services for the built environment. Pie is a recognized expert in Building Enclosure Consulting and Forensic Engineering services bringing an added dimension to the existing Vertical Transportation, Façade Access and Logistics Consulting units at Lerch Bates.

"The addition of Pie to our organization brings together a holistic set of consulting services to our Architect, Owner, Developer, Manager and Risk Management clients," said Lerch Bates CEO and President Bart Stephan. "Pie's Consulting Services: including Building Enclosures & Commissioning (BECx), Property Loss, Enclosure Design, Assessments, Performance Testing and Monitoring, allows Lerch Bates to offer our joint client base a complete building enclosure and systems solution. We look forward to the future, leveraging the newly combined resources of Lerch Bates to provide our clients with this unmatched suite of consulting services."

Pie President Paul Duncan expressed, "Our new combined entity offers benefits for our employees and enables us to offer unequaled technical expertise to all of our clients and prospective clients. We believe this opportunity will enable us to expand strategically to serve owners, building developers, architects, general contractors, managers, insurance companies, asset managers and risk management firms well beyond our current markets. This acquisition by Lerch Bates also expands our ability to serve our clients domestically as well as globally through offices in key international locations."

As a 100% employee-owned company, Lerch Bates serves the built environment with a unique employee ownership dedication to its clients in more than thirty-five locations throughout the United States. The Pie acquisition will expand the employee base of talented individuals with operations in: Denver, Colorado; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Dallas, Texas and San Jose, California. The companies have worked closely together leading up to the acquisition developing an integration plan to communicate to clients and prospects the combined services, expertise, knowledge base and geographic coverage that can be leveraged globally. The new entity will operate as Pie Consulting and Engineering, a Lerch Bates Company.

About Lerch Bates

For more than 73 years, with elevator consulting as its cornerstone, Lerch Bates has advised architects, developers, building investors, owners and managers on the design, sustainability and continuous use of a wide spectrum of building systems for any size or type of building. Lerch Bates, headquartered in metropolitan Denver, Colo., is an international consulting services firm with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and India. Lerch Bates operates Lerch Bates Asia Pacific Limited, a holding company in Hong Kong, Lerch Bates (China) Limited, a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai, China, Dewar Partnership in the United Kingdom and now PIE Consulting and Engineering. For more information, visit www.lerchbates.com.

About Pie Consulting and Engineering

Pie Consulting & Engineering is a leading global provider of building and forensic science experts who provide a comprehensive and diverse range of engineering, rehabilitative design, consulting, enclosure commissioning (BECx), construction management, and field performance testing services. Founded in 1999, Pie professionals service, development, design, construction, insurance/claims, and legal professional clients globally from their headquarters in Colorado and multiple regional offices strategically positioned throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.pieglobal.com





Contact

Lerch Bates Inc.

Johanna Hillgrove, 303-795-7956

johanna.hillgrove@lerchbates.com

www.lerchbates.com

SOURCE Lerch Bates

Related Links

http://www.lerchbates.com

