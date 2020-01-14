Lerch Bates Names New President

Bart Stephan, former president and CEO of Lerch Bates Inc. will shift his role to CEO of the parent company of Lerch Bates Inc. and Pie Consulting and Engineering (LB Pie LLC.) a recent strategic acquisition by the parent company.

"Eric has served successfully in various roles during his nine years at Lerch Bates, including elevator consultant, general manager Chicago, Northeast Area vice president and executive vice president.," said Lerch Bates CEO Bart Stephan. "In recent years Lerch Bates has grown dramatically with expansion in architectural design services as well as maintenance program management and modernization services. Eric's leadership will steer these core businesses of Lerch Bates into the next decade and beyond."

Eric Rupe joined Lerch Bates in 2010 after 20 years of sales, operation and management experience in the vertical transportation and construction equipment industries. Rupe's extensive experience with KONE Inc. included sales and management positions in Chicago, Akron (Ohio) and Cleveland. Additionally, he has held corporate positions with KONE North America, including director of communications, MRL product release director, traction elevator product manager and director of marketing.

At Lerch Bates, Rupe has held positions including consultant, general manager, area vice president and executive vice president of operations. Rupe's passion as a leader in the 100 percent employee owned (ESOP) firm is to facilitate excellence in technical consulting for the built environment by focusing on being the employer of choice, creating satisfied loyal clients and culminating in a strong ESOP, which will provide a secure future for employee/owners.

Rupe holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in marketing and finance from the University of Iowa and a management certificate from London Business School. He resides in the Denver area and works from the Lerch Bates Global Support Center.

ABOUT LERCH BATES

For more than 73 years, with elevator consulting as its cornerstone, Lerch Bates has advised architects, developers, building investors, owners and managers on the design, sustainability and continuous use of a wide spectrum of Building Systems (elevators, escalators, façade access equipment and building logistics processes & equipment) for any size or type of building. Additionally, Lerch Bates is a leading global provider of a comprehensive and diverse range of Building Enclosure engineering, rehabilitative design, consulting, enclosure commissioning (BECx), construction management, and field performance testing services. Lerch Bates, headquartered in metropolitan Denver, is an international consulting services firm with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America and India. Lerch Bates operates Lerch Bates Asia Pacific Limited, a holding company in Hong Kong, Lerch Bates (China) Limited, a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai, Dewar Partnership in the United Kingdom and now PIE Consulting & Engineering. For more information, visit www.lerchbates.com.

Contact

Lerch Bates Inc.

Johanna Hillgrove, 303-795-7956

johanna.hillgrove@lerchbates.com

www.lerchbates.com

SOURCE Lerch Bates

Related Links

https://www.lerchbates.com

