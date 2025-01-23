LERETA Announces Leadership Transition: Katie Brewer Named CEO as John Walsh Retires

POMONA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LERETA, LLC ("LERETA") today announced that Katie Brewer has been named Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Ms. Brewer succeeds John Walsh, Chief Executive Officer since 2015, who is retiring and will continue to serve on the firm's Board of Directors.

LERETA, headquartered in Pomona, California, is a leading national provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers. The firm serves more than 4,000 clients nationwide, processes $17 billion in tax payments annually and monitors more than 25 million loans for flood determinations. Over the past three years, the company has met 99.9% of its service level agreements for all customers and in the past year increased its loans under service by almost 20% with the addition of several new clients.

Mr. Walsh, who has led LERETA for the past decade, is retiring from his operational role and will remain on the Board of Directors. Under Mr. Walsh's leadership, LERETA's revenues and earnings have grown significantly, and the company has expanded its solutions offering while maintaining exceptional customer service.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished at LERETA over the past decade," said John Walsh. "Our focus on innovation, customer service, and operational excellence has established LERETA as an industry leader. As I step back from daily operations, I look forward to continuing to work with Katie and the leadership team as they guide the company toward even greater success in the years to come."

Ms. Brewer is an industry veteran with more than 21 years of leadership experience in the mortgage servicing, valuation and title sectors. Most recently, she was President of Selene Finance, and before that the company's Chief Operating Officer. A national subservicer, Selene's portfolio more than tripled during Ms. Brewer's tenure. Prior to Selene, Ms. Brewer was Senior Vice President of Real Estate Services at Radian and Chief Operating Officer of Green River Capital. Ms. Brewer previously held leadership positions at Ocwen and GMAC.

"Katie has a long track record of energizing and growing companies within the mortgage servicing and services sectors," said Gene Mergelmeyer, Chairman of the Board at LERETA. "We are excited that she is coming on board and believe she has the ideal experience and expertise to lead Lereta during this next stage of its growth trajectory. The Board thanks John for his long service and for his unwavering focus on customer service and performance that have set LERETA apart within our category for the past ten years. We look forward to John's continuing involvement as a director on our Board."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Lereta team as the company looks to propel its next phase of growth," said Katie Brewer. "While the industry continues to evolve, the technology solutions and services that LERETA provides plays a critical role in shaping outcomes for our clients and, ultimately, the consumers they serve. I look forward to working closely with John, Gene and the entire LERETA team to strategically grow the business and unlock the company's future potential."

About LERETA

Since 1986, LERETA has provided the mortgage and insurance industries the fastest, most accurate and complete access to property tax data and flood hazard status information across the U.S. LERETA is committed to giving customers extraordinary service and cost-effective property tax and flood solutions. LERETA's services are designed to increase efficiency, reduce penalties and liabilities and improve processes for mortgage originators and servicers. LERETA's dedicated teams of real estate tax and flood professionals along with LERETA's experienced management team allow the company to lead the industry in service and technology.

