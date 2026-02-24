LERETA Introduces Integration with ICE Mortgage Technology's Self-Service Homeowner Portal, to Enhance Escrow Transparency for Homeowners

POMONA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LERETA, a leading national provider of advanced tax and flood services to the mortgage industry, today announced an API-based integration with ICE Mortgage Technology's Servicing Digital Homeowner Portal. The integration uses LERETA's data to populate a tax tracker module within Servicing Digital, giving homeowners real-time visibility into property tax and insurance payment information in the same place they manage their loans.

The integration of LERETA's tax tracking data allows servicers to deliver a seamless, branded experience that empowers borrowers with instant access to escrow activity, including payment dates, amounts, and tracking details—all within Servicing Digital's secure, user-friendly interface. By making property tax information transparent and easily accessible, LERETA is helping servicers reduce customer service calls, resulting in greater operational efficiency, while strengthening borrower confidence.

"The collaboration with ICE Mortgage Technology reflects our shared commitment to transparency and borrower empowerment," said Katie Brewer, CEO of LERETA. "This easy access to real-time updates on tax and insurance payments gives homeowners peace of mind, while helping servicers reduce call volumes and improve customer satisfaction."

This innovation represents the next step in mortgage servicing technology, meeting growing consumer demand for immediate access to financial information.

ICE does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting and contracting with the providers of their choosing.

About LERETA

Since 1986, LERETA has provided the mortgage and insurance industries the fastest, most accurate and complete access to property tax data and flood hazard status information across the U.S. LERETA is committed to giving customers extraordinary service and cost-effective property tax and flood solutions. LERETA's services are designed to increase efficiency, reduce penalties and liabilities and improve processes for mortgage originators and servicers. LERETA's dedicated teams of real estate tax and flood professionals along with LERETA's experienced management team allow the company to lead the industry in service and technology.

