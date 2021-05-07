Lerner Advertising To Receive Two Golden Gavel Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lerner Advertising in Beverly Hills, Michigan is proud to announce that the agency has won first place honors for both :30 and :60 TV at this year's National Trial Attorneys Summit Golden Gavel Awards, held in Miami Beach.

It's the second year in a row that the agency has been recognized for their work and they thank attorneys William Mattar and Mike Morse for being adventurous enough to let them cut loose and be different. And the late, great Sam Collins for his brilliant ideas.