Lerner statement on the former Landover Mall site
Lerner Enterprises
16 Aug, 2023, 19:08 ET
ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lerner believes that the former Landover Mall site is the correct location and most secure site for the new FBI headquarters. For the last 10 years locating the new FBI headquarters at that location remains a primary goal. Should it be determined the Government disagrees with our assessment, we are working to establish an alternative tax generating plan for the County.
