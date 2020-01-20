LEROU - World's First Finger-Simulated, Head-Massaging Robot

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people these days feel burned out from stress, feel irritated and unable to calm down, have poor sleep quality or are unable to sleep at night, all of which eventually causes a poor mental state and causes people to be inefficient at work.

LEROU

Introducing LEROU Robot, a personal head massager that makes people feel relaxed and comfortable without obstructing work. When using it, people will truly feel as if someone is massaging their temples. It is designed to make people feel relaxed and sleepy, and ultimately improves sleep quality. LEROU Robot will change the way people sleep and relax.

Using LEROU Robot for massages is easy and comfortable. It can provide immediate comfort and relaxation. It is as if a real masseuse is massaging the user and calming them down from being upset or negative.

LEROU Robot implements human massaging simulation techniques. People using LEROU Robot will feel as if a masseur is massaging their temples. The best part? The user just needs to position LEROU Robot on their head, turn it on, and carry on with work. The user doesn't need to hold anything in place, just let LEROU do the job.

LEROU uses high-quality PC+ABS material for the shell of LEROU. There is a manganese steel ring inside the back ring of the product. LEROU uses a steel ring to keep the massager robot clamping force stable so it doesn't shrink. The part close to the head will be made of protein, like leather and sponge.

Live better with LEROU: http://kck.st/2tXAu7o

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Kickstarter page

SOURCE LEROU