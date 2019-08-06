Les Ailes du Desir opens its doors to the public for FREE!

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 17th, LaddMiami opens its doors for FREE for an open enrollment reception for youth & adults! Come join us for an hour of circus arts at Miami's only contemporary circus school! Try out different disciplines like Aerial Silks, Lyra and Trapeze. In addition, we will be trying out ground acts like Acrobatics, Cyr Wheel, and handstands. Try something new, and register for our fall session that starts on August 19th!

LADD Miami is well known for being a circus arts facility for all Cirque du Soleil performers to rehearse for their shows around the world!

LADD will be raffling off (2) vouchers for one FREE week of classes! (One for adults and one for youth)

Date: Saturday, August 17th, 2019

Youth Time: 10-11 a.m.

Adult Time: 11-12 p.m.

Place: Les Ailes du Desir. 1395 NW 22nd Street. Miami, FL 33142

About LADD

Les Ailes du Desir (LADD) offers an array of circus & related disciplines, including ground & aerial classes, dance, gymnastics, & general fitness classes. Our classes are for everyone—from the curious beginner, to the practicing professional, for both children and adults! Circus is a fun form of fitness and performing art for anyone. With top of the line instructors and a huge studio space, LADD is your one-stop destination for all things circus and unique performances. LADD also offers Talent management & event management services.

