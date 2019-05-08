Les Dames d'Escoffier International Names 2019 Legacy Award Winners

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven professional women, chosen as this year's Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) Legacy Award recipients, have each earned a culinary mentoring experience delivered by seven of the organization's distinguished members.

Established in 2009 and generously supported by The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, LDEI's Legacy Awards competition is open to women who live within the organization's operational scope of the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and France who have a minimum of four years of industry experience.

LDEI is an organization of women leaders in food, fine beverage and hospitality whose mission is education and philanthropy for the good of the global community. These Legacy Award recipients exemplify LDEI's tradition of excellence, career advancement and local community support:

Jen Herczeg , Founder/CEO, Philly Food Collaborative and Director of Business Development for Edible Philly Magazine awarded the CULINARY AWARD from Zingerman's Family of Businesses in Ann Arbor, MI.

, Founder/CEO, Philly Food Collaborative and Director of Business Development for Edible Philly Magazine awarded the from Family of Businesses in Emme Collins , Owner/Chef Alcove Dining Room and Chef Emme Catering Company awarded the CULINARY AWARD from Comp ère Lapin in New Orleans, LA .

, Owner/Chef Alcove Dining Room and Chef Emme Catering Company awarded the from in . Katharine Elder , Owner/Executive Chef, Elderslie Farm awarded the CULINARY AWARD from Welbeck Abbey School of Artisan Food in Nottinghamshire, UK .

, Owner/Executive Chef, Elderslie Farm awarded the from in . Robin Epperson-McCarthy , Owner/Winemaker of Saltbird Cellars awarded the BEVERAGE & HOSPITALITY AWARD from Wente Family Estates in Livermore, CA.

, Owner/Winemaker of Saltbird Cellars awarded the from in Mara Hanneson , French Wine Scholar and Certified Sommelier awarded the BEVERAGE & HOSPITALITY AWARD from Wente Family Estates in Livermore, CA.

, French Wine Scholar and Certified Sommelier awarded the from in Stephanie Schrankel , Certified Sommelier, Seastar Restaurant awarded the WINE AWARD from Okanagan Valley Wineries in British Columbia, Canada .

, Certified Sommelier, Seastar Restaurant awarded the from in . Kaley Brammer , Youth Development and Educational Manager, Carnation Farms awarded the FARM TO SEA TO TABLE AND JOURNALISM AWARD from New England Food System in New England.

Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) is a worldwide philanthropic organization of professional women leaders in the fields of food, fine beverage and hospitality. The invitation-only membership, composed of 2,400 women in 42 chapters across the US, Canada, France, the United Kingdom and Mexico, is highly diversified and reflects the multifaceted fields of contemporary gastronomy and hospitality. For more information, visit www.ldei.org.

SOURCE Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI)

