Les Dames d'Escoffier International Names Nine Winners for Prestigious M.F.K. Fisher Awards Recognizing Excellence in Culinary Writing

Bianca Bosker, New York City, an award-winning journalist, won first prize and $500 in the Book Category for her excerpt, "The Secret Society," from her book Cork Dork (Penguin Books/Penguin Random House, 2017).

Eagranie Yu, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, an author and editor, won first prize and $500 in the Internet Category for her entry, "Vancouver's Wildly Popular Dinner Series is Helping Syrian Women Settle into a New Home," published at www.saveur.com/tayybeh-vancouver-immigrant-dinner-series.

Other prize winners:

Book Category

Second Prize ($100): Laura Shapiro, New York City, a culinary historian and author of What She Ate (Viking/Penguin Random House, 2017). Entered excerpt: "Introduction."

Third Prize ($50): Jess Thomson, Seattle, Washington, author of A Year Right Here (University of Washington Press, 2017). Entered excerpt: "To Market, To Market."

Internet Category

Second Prize ($100): Bianca Bosker, New York City, author and writer, for her story, "Is Terroir Real?" published at www.foodandwine.com/wine/is-terroir-real

Third Prize ($50): Heather Arndt Anderson, Portland, Oregon, book author and writer, for her story, "Before Guy, There Was Graham," published at www.tastecooking.com/before-guy-there-was-graham/

Print Category

Second Prize ($100): Catherine Neville, St. Louis, Missouri, Publisher of Feast magazine, for her story "The Kings of Kansas City," published in the August 2017 issue of Feast which can also be read online at:

www.feastmagazine.com/features/kansas-city/article_df738fb4-8761-11e7-ac98-8323da185876.html

Third Prize ($50): Jamie Schler,an American writer living in Chinon, France, for her story, "My brother was deteriorating before my eyes," published in The Washington Post September 19, 2017.

Named for lauded culinary writer Mary Frances Kennedy Fisher, considered one of America's greatest food writers, the awards are reflective of the LDEI mission in which its 2,300 women leaders create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the food, beverage and hospitality professions. Through the annual M.F.K. Fisher Awards, LDEI strives to highlight women writers whose work reflects creativity and insight; illuminates the pivotal roles of food, beverages and the arts of the table; and/or contributes to our knowledge of those who grow, produce or prepare nourishment. The winning stories will be posted at www.ldei.org.

"We are delighted to recognize these accomplished food writers' achievements with monetary awards," said CiCi Williamson, LDEI's M.F.K. Fisher Awards chair. "The work from these women reflects creativity and extraordinary writing talent that highlights the prominent role food has in defining our culture."

Ten prominent magazine food editors, newspaper food editors, and book publishers who are not members of LDEI judged the contest entries. The judges scored the entries on writing style, mastery of subject, topic and creative approach that shows author's voice, and relevance to the reader.

Entry criteria specified nonfiction works published in 2017 and could include analytical pieces, autobiographical explorations, and forays into culinary history.

Entries for LDEI's 2019 awards must have been published during 2018, and may be entered from January until March 31, 2019.

LDEI is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the food, fine beverage, and hospitality professions. To do this, over 2,300 members in 40 chapters worldwide provide leadership, educational opportunities and host philanthropic events within their communities. For more information, visit ldei.org.or on Facebook at Les Dames d'Escoffier Int'l.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/les-dames-descoffier-international-names-nine-winners-for-prestigious-mfk-fisher-awards-recognizing-excellence-in-culinary-writing-300664305.html

SOURCE Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI)

Related Links

http://www.ldei.org

