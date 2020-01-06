Les Dames d'Escoffier International Partners with the Julia Child Foundation To Offer Six Unique Culinary Mentorship Experiences

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) and the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and Culinary Arts have partnered for the ninth year to offer the prestigious LDEI 2020 Legacy Awards, curated culinary experiences designed specifically to enhance the careers of women in food, fine beverage, and hospitality. Women with a minimum of four years of culinary industry experience are eligible to apply.

How to enter: LDEI 2020 Legacy Awards Application. Entry deadline is March 16, 2020.

"LDEI's Legacy Awards, generously supported by The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, provides professional women recipients with inspiring mentoring experiences. Our Dames are proud to be afforded the opportunity to invest in these women —tomorrow's food, fine beverage and hospitality leaders — and are hopeful that they, too, will become Dames as their careers blossom." Bev Shaffer, President, Les Dames d'Escoffier International

This year, LDEI members and chapters are offering six exciting Legacy Award experiences, contributing workplace experiences in the United States and Mexico, including:

Austin, Texas FOOD PRODUCTION/SUPPLY CHAIN AWARD , Quality Seafood

, Quality Seafood Chicago, Illinois JOURNALISM AWARD , Plate Magazine and Winsight Media

, Plate Magazine and Winsight Media Livermore, California WINE AWARD , Wente Family Estates

, Wente Family Estates Guadalajara and Tequila, Mexico FINE SPIRITS AWARD , José Cuervo

and , José Cuervo New Orleans, Louisiana CULINARY AWARD , Compère Lapin

, Compère Lapin Sacramento and Davis, California AGRICULTURE AWARD, Sacramento Chapter LDEI

"Year after year, the LDEI Legacy Awards program delivers. It delivers exciting career development opportunities; it delivers on providing enriching personal experiences; and, it delivers life-changing moments. In 2020, an established program of women mentoring other women to take their professional pursuits to the next level, is exactly the kind of initiative the Foundation is proud to continue to support." Todd Schulkin, Executive Director, The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts

2020 Legacy Award details and contact information: LDEI 2020 Legacy Awards Information

Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) is a worldwide philanthropic organization of professional women leaders in the fields of food, beverage, and hospitality. The invitation-only membership, composed of over 2,400 women in 43 chapters across the U.S., Canada, France, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, is highly diversified and reflects the multi-faceted fields of contemporary gastronomy and hospitality. For more information, visit www.ldei.org

SOURCE Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI)

