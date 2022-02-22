Les Dames d'Escoffier International to Host Second "Table Talks with Les Dames" During Women's History Month

Les Dames d'Escoffier Will Host "Table Talks wit Les Dames," a series of virtual events, during Women's History Month. Tweet this

"We are so excited about our second 'Table Talks with Les Dames' event," said LDEI Board President Deborah Mintcheff. "Last year, we were overwhelmed with the creative, insightful events that our chapters hosted and there are even more amazing options this year. These events are a great way for people to get to know Les Dames d'Escoffier in a fun, interactive way. We hope to see a lot of new faces at our table."

All events are posted on the Table Talks with Les Dames website, with registration links. Participating chapters to-date include Boston, Charleston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Greater Des Moines, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nashville, New York, New England, Paris, San Francisco, Seattle and St. Louis.

Events range in price from $5 - $30 per person, and include kitchen design workshops, cooking demonstrations, food and wine pairing classes, professional development sessions, round-table conversations with subject matter experts and more. Registration is open now at www.tabletalkslesdames.com .

About Les Dames d'Escoffier International

Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the fields of food, beverage and hospitality. The organization's 2,400 members in 43 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and France provide leadership, educational opportunities and philanthropy. For more information, visit www.ldei.org and follow on Instagram and Twitter @lesdamesintl and Facebook Les Dames d'Escoffier Int'l.

