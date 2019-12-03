Les Dames d'Escoffier Releases 2020 Culinary Trends Report

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) reveals data gathered from its international membership of over 2,400. It forecasts the most innovative trends in the culinary and cultural landscape for the next year. The report focuses on international, restaurant, catering, retail food, health and lifestyle, children, environmental policy and beverage trends looking at what's emerging, slowing down and just around the corner in the culinary and hospitality industries.

According to Les Dames d'Escoffier International President Bev Shaffer, "Les Dames d'Escoffier members are on the cutting-edge in the food, fine beverage, and hospitality professions and have generously shared their knowledge, expertise and analysis in this insightful trend study."

Hungry for the full report? Contact info@ldei.org for the detailed analysis. In the meantime, here is a snapshot of LDEI's top culinary trend predictions for 2020:

International

World Influencers: Mexico, Latin America, South East Asia, North and East Africa, the Balkans and Caucasus

Foods to watch for: Insects, regional chilis and spice blends, flatbreads, risotto made with fish and a full Japanese breakfast including rice, soup, vegetables and a protein.

Restaurant

Emerging: CBD menus, Upcycling and Cashless and Cash-Free

Established: Plant-based, Pop-up/Experiential and Chef-driven, Fast Casual

Making a Comeback: Family Friendly, Small Plates and Food Halls

Health and Lifestyle

Emerging: CBD Foods and Drinks, Plant based Meat/Meat Substitutes and Eating for Health/Beauty Benefits, Gut Health and Clean Eating

Established: Vegan, Vegetarian Cuisine and Eating for Health/Beauty Benefits

At its Peak: Non-dairy Beverages, Paleo Diet and Ketogenic Diet

Beverage

Emerging: CBD infused, Lesser Known Wine Varietals and Regions, Low Alcohol Cocktails and Mocktails

Established: Craft/Artisan/Locally Produced, Lesser Known Wine Varietals and Regions and Fermented drinks

At its Peak: Cold Brew, Sparkling Water and Seltzer and Cold Pressed Juice

LDEI believes "Knowledge is Power." As such, this report will significantly affect businesses in food, fine beverage and hospitality. It aligns with our mission to collaborate, contribute and participate with our communities worldwide and in meaningful ways.

Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) is a worldwide philanthropic organization of professional women leaders in the fields of food, fine beverage and hospitality. The invitation-only membership, composed of over 2,400 women in 43 chapters in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico, is highly diversified and reflects the multifaceted fields of contemporary gastronomy and hospitality. For more information, visit LDEI.org or on Facebook at Les Dames d'Escoffier Int'l.

SOURCE Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI)

Related Links

http://www.ldei.org

