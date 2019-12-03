Les Misérables - The Staged Concert Arrives In US Cinemas This Sunday

"I LOVED IT, WHAT A NIGHT! IT WAS WONDERFUL, BEAUTIFULLY STAGED AND WORKS SO BRILLIANTLY AS A CONCERT. IT WAS TRULY SUPERB AND ACTUALLY BREATHED NEW LIFE INTO A SHOW I KNOW SO WELL AND LOVE AND HAVE SEEN MANY TIMES" – GABY ROSLIN, BBC RADIO LONDON

Seen by over 120 million people worldwide, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals – and now Les Misérables – The Staged Concert is the must-see event for all fans of musical theatre and event cinema. Tickets available here: www.LesMisConcert.com.

Leading an outstanding cast and orchestra of over 65 are Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Matt Lucas (Thénardier), who perform the songs I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, One Day More, On My Own and many more. This incredibly rare, sensational cinematic event is not to be missed.

Les Misérables – The Staged Concert will be shown in Canadian cinemas on Thursday, December 12. Tickets for Canadian screenings are available now at www.LesMisConcert.com.

Cameron Mackintosh said: "The extraordinary sell-out success and response to our spectacular new theatrical concert staging of Les Misérables has been phenomenal so we are thrilled to give cinema audiences around North America the opportunity to experience this stunning production. Starring our entirely brilliant London cast headed by Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas, our 16 week limited season at the Gielgud sold out in a few days but now you can storm the barricades to ensure you catch this thrilling performance direct from the West End in a cinema near you. For the masses of disappointed fans who couldn't get to see this amazing concert in London the cinema event will be a unique shared experience of thrilling drama, glorious music and sensational singing performed by an amazing all-star cast and orchestra of over 65 - the like of which you will have never seen before. If you have ever Dreamed a Dream - this is it!"

Cameron Mackintosh presents Boublil & Schönberg's legendary musical Les Misérables – The Staged Concert. Based on the novel by Victor Hugo Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer Original French Text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel.

TRAILER, OFFICIAL ARTWORK AND IMAGES CAN BE DOWNLOADED HERE

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/r8sry0HNhhc

ABOUT UPHE CONTENT GROUP

Headquartered in London, UPHE Content Group is a repertoire centre of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, acquiring and producing multi-genre entertainment for distribution across theatrical, home entertainment, television and digital platforms on a worldwide basis.

UPHE Content Group is part of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango and DreamWorks Animation Film and Television. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

ABOUT LES MISÉRABLES

Les Misérables originally opened in London at the Barbican Theatre on 8 October 1985, transferred to the Palace Theatre on 4 December 1985 and moved the Queen's Theatre on 3 April 2004. When Les Misérables celebrated its 21st London birthday on 8 October 2006, it became the World's Longest Running Musical, surpassing the record previously held by Cats in London's West End. In October 2014 the West End production broke another record by celebrating its historic 12,000th performance. In celebration of its 25th anniversary Les Misérables made theatrical history with an international first - three different productions playing in London simultaneously - the Original Production at the Queen's Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, the acclaimed New 25th Anniversary Production at the Barbican (where the show originally premiered in 1985) and the celebratory concert at The O2. Next month Les Misérables will return to it West End home at the recently re-named Sondheim Theatre, previously the Queen's.

Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals ever written, with new productions continually opening around the globe, with seven more currently scheduled. There have been 47 cast recordings of Les Misérables, including the multi-platinum London cast recording, the Grammy Award-winning Broadway cast and complete symphonic albums, the live recording of the New 25th Anniversary Production and now the motion picture soundtrack. The DVDs of the 10th Anniversary Royal Albert Hall Gala Concert and the 25th Anniversary at the O2 Arena have sold millions of copies worldwide.

There have been over 4,300 productions of the Les Misérables School Edition performed in the UK, US and Australia, making it the most successful musical ever produced in schools.

The 2012 Universal film version of Les Misérables co-produced by Cameron Mackintosh and Working Title Films, and directed by Tom Hooper has grossed $450 million worldwide to date. It is one of the highest grossing musical films of all time which has received the Golden Globe Award for Best Picture (Musical/Comedy) and eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won three Academy Awards. The film's soundtrack debuted at #1 on Billboard's Album chart, topped the iTunes charts and has sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide.

The new touring production of Les Misérables opened to rave reviews across the UK and Ireland. Tickets are on sale until the end of 2020, including Southampton, Cardiff, Norwich, Bristol, Salford, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds, Dublin, Canterbury, Hull and Zurich.

ABOUT TRAFALGAR RELEASING

Trafalgar Releasing is the global leader in event cinema distribution. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's global operations include production, acquisition, marketing and distribution of specialized content to over 4,000 cinemas in more than 100 countries worldwide.

A full spectrum of releases includes high arts (The Metropolitan Opera, Bolshoi Ballet, Royal Opera House), award winning theatre (The King and I: from the London Palladium, An American In Paris, Funny Girl), iconic moments (Monty Python Live, David Bowie is happening now, They Shall Not Grow Old), heritage music acts (Roger Waters The Wall, David Gilmour Live in Pompeii, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) and contemporary music sensations (BTS' Burn the Stage the Movie, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, Muse Drones World Tour).

Headquartered in London, the company also has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Denver. More information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.Trafalgar-Releasing.com.

