Les Schiefelbein Endows Global Dispute Resolution And Scholarship Program At ASU's Sandra Day O'Connor College Of Law

A goal of the Les Schiefelbein Global Dispute Resolution Program is to provide students at ASU Law an innovative and interactive environment to gain knowledge, experience and develop professional connections that will help prepare them for practice in international arbitration and mediation with global law firms, multinational corporations, governments and non-government organizations.

The program will feature an annual International Arbitration Forum where top lawyers, counsel for global corporations, internationally recognized arbitrators and mediators, as well as leaders at arbitration institutions will engage in discussions on timely issues in international dispute resolution.

The Les Schiefelbein Endowed Scholarship Fund will provide scholarship support for law students pursuing careers in global dispute resolution.

"The generous gift from Les and Linda Schiefelbein to create the Global Dispute Resolution Program, at the Law School's Lodestar Dispute Resolution Center, will improve our ability to offer a world-class legal education to our students and prepare them for careers in the field of global dispute resolution," said Douglas Sylvester, dean of the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University. "Through this collaborative program, our students will have opportunities to interact with and learn from leading lawyers, arbitrators and mediators across multiple disciplines."

"International dispute resolution is complex, constantly evolving due to the breadth of a global economy and the fast pace of technology innovation and the need for new practitioners, both men and women, is paramount," said Les Schiefelbein. "The Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law has an impressive commitment to dispute resolution education, being ranked Number 7 in U.S. law schools for dispute resolution by U.S. News & World Report. It is the right place and this is the right time to provide a focused program to nurture the learning, talents, passion, and leadership skills for the next generation to be successful practitioners in global dispute resolution, especially where it is growing at a rapid pace in Asia, Europe and the United States."

Les Schiefelbein is a leading domestic and international arbitrator serving in complex commercial, government and technology disputes. Les has an extensive business and law background which includes thirty years as vice president and deputy general counsel at Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company. At Lockheed Martin, Les advised senior leaders on a wide range of international aerospace, technology and national security matters and acted as counsel in many international arbitrations. Les further acted as counsel on global dispute matters as an Air Force Judge Advocate (Colonel) lawyer.

Les currently serves as CEO and vice-chairman of the executive committee of the Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center, a non-profit which serves the global technology sector by promoting business practical resolution of disputes. He has been named to the "Tech List" list of the world's leading technology arbitrators and mediators in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Les received his J.D. from the Sandra Day O'Connor College at Arizona State University.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/les-schiefelbein-endows-global-dispute-resolution-and-scholarship-program-at-asus-sandra-day-oconnor-college-of-law-300635208.html

SOURCE Schiefelbein Global Dispute Resolution

Related Links

http://schiefelbeingdr.com

