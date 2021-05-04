Lesaffre expands international plant health development with acquisition of Ohio-Based Company

PARIS and VAN WERT, Ohio, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lesaffre announces the acquisition of ABM, Advanced Biological Marketing, a company specialising in the development of bionutrition products for field crops in the American Midwest. With this acquisition, Agrauxine by Lesaffre, the business unit of Lesaffre specialized in crop protection, is strengthening its presence in the United States.

Lesaffre accelerates its development in the world's largest biosolutions market

"This acquisition is part of our strategy to develop new solutions derived from micro-organisms, such as yeasts, bacteria and fungi, that respect the environment. Our R&D teams are innovating towards this ambition on a daily basis. Thanks to ABM, our geographical reach in crop bioprotection has been broadened", says Antoine Baule, CEO of Lesaffre. "Following the merger with ABM, we are taking on a whole new dimension in the American market. We have strong ambitions for growth in this market and this local presence, as close as possible to our customers, will be a considerable advantage," adds Hugo Bony, CEO of Agrauxine by Lesaffre. "Agrauxine's acquisition of ABM brings together two companies that develop innovative products with unique formulations. This partnership creates the first company of its kind to bring its expertise in biological seed treatment, biostimulants and foliar biopesticides for a complete range of biological products. The future is bright as our companies will combine their R&D, manufacturing, sales and marketing expertise to continue to deliver innovative solutions," says Dan Custis, CEO of ABM.

As a global player in the field of fermentation and micro-organisms, Lesaffre has been present in the United States since the 1980s and has expanded its manufacturing capabilities since then. Lesaffre currently employs over 500 people in its various US manufacturing sites and marketing centers.

Today the company announces the acquisition of ABM, a company based in Van Wert (Ohio), specializing in seed treatment with bionutrition products. ABM's teams will join those of Agrauxine by Lesaffre, Lesaffre's business unit dedicated to crop protection. Agrauxine by Lesaffre has been developing biosourced solutions for plant nutrition and health for more than 15 years.

Agrauxine by Lesaffre wishes to accelerate its development in the United States with this acquisition. With ABM integration, the business unit now counts nearly 40 employees in the country.

Complementary expertise allowing for synergies

This acquisition represents a good step in the development of Agrauxine by Lesaffre and allows it to achieve strong complementarities in terms of access to markets as well as in terms of biocontrol and biostimulation product ranges.

Agrauxine will pursue ABM projects, including two new biocontrol technologies. These strategic technologies will be commercialized in the US market in the next years.

About ABM, Advanced Biological Marketing

Founded by farmers, agronomists and agricultural consultants, Advanced Biological Marketing (ABM) is dedicated to pursuing new technologies for the agricultural seed treatment market. ABM focuses on the farmer, both domestically and internationally, and is dedicated to increasing the output and profitability of production. ABM develops, manufactures and produces the best in agricultural biologicals and other seed treatments in order to increase yields and improve farm productivity. ABM has a product line of over 20 biological root inoculants that have proven results for growers across the globe

About Agrauxine

Structured in 2014, Agrauxine is the business unit of Lesaffre dedicated to biosolutions for crops productions. Today it is a key technical and industrial player in biocontrol, biostimulation and bionutrition, through its solutions based on microorganisms or their derivatives.

The company has 66 employees in 3 continents (North America, South America and Europe), more than a quarter of whom are focused on research and technical development. Agrauxine is commercially present in 35 countries.

More information on www.agrauxine.com

About Lesaffre

A key global player in fermentation for more than a century, Lesaffre, with a 2,2 billion euros turnover, and established on all continents, has 10,700 employees with more than 85 nationalities. On the strength of this experience and diversity, we work with customers, partners and researchers to find ever more relevant answers to the needs of food, health, naturalness and respect for our environment. Thus, every day, we explore and reveal the infinite potential of microorganisms.

To nourish 9 billion people, in a healthy way, by 2050, making the most of our planet's resources, is a major and unprecedented issue. We believe that fermentation is one of the most promising answers to this challenge.

Lesaffre - Working together to better nourish and protect the planet

More information on www.lesaffre.com

