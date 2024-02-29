Lesaffre inaugurates a yeast plant in Indonesia, strengthening its presence in Asia Pacific

LILLE, France, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lesaffre, a 170-year-old global key player in fermentation and micro-organisms, inaugurates today a new plant in Indonesia dedicated to the production of compressed and dry yeast.

Lesaffre has been commercially active in Indonesia for over 40 years. PT Saf Indonusa, Lesaffre's first Indonesian subsidiary incorporated in 2000 today employs more than 130 employees through its baking ingredients blending plant in Surabaya, Jakarta head office and four Baking Center™ and sales offices in Jakarta, Medan, Semarang, Surabaya. The new plant completes the already active blending plant for baking ingredients in the Surabaya region.

With this new plant, built on of 9.8 ha land in Malang Regency, East Java, Lesaffre is strengthening its geographical footprint close to its customers. It will supply baking yeast in Indonesia and ASEAN countries.

This new entity, PT Lesaffre Sari Nusa, is a partnership between Lesaffre and its Indonesian long lasting partner PT Citra Bonang. More than 200 new local positions have been created to run the new plant.

"Lesaffre has been present in the Asia Pacific region for more than 55 years. This new plant in the region illustrates our determination to provide our clients with the best possible support and to meet their needs with innovative solutions. By inaugurating a new plant in Malang, Indonesia, we affirm once again Lesaffre's desire to evolve and grow alongside its customers, in a spirit of partnership." says Brice-Audren Riché, Lesaffre CEO.

ABOUT LESAFFRE

A key global player in fermentation for more than a century, Lesaffre, with a 2,7-billion-euro turnover, and established on all continents, counts 11,000 employees and more than 96 nationalities. On the strength of this experience and diversity, we work with customers, partners and researchers to find ever more relevant answers to the needs of food, health, naturalness and respect for our environment. Thus, every day, we explore and reveal the infinite potential of microorganisms.

To nourish 9 billion people, in a healthy way, in 2050 by making the most of our planet's resources is a major and unprecedented issue. We believe that fermentation is one of the most promising answers to this challenge.

