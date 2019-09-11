LeSin Vodka™ Announces U.S. Plans For A Sexy 2020

Charles Vaughn, Founder, LeSin Vodka, explained, "We have developed an ultra-premium vodka in the model of what the current consumer wants to experience. LeSin Vodka is pure, elegant, smooth, and classy – literally the epitome of what 'sexy' truly is. We went to the heart of vodka country, Cognac, France, to craft this wonderful spirit from the finest deluxe wheat and spring water, all with zero sugar added. I am personally very proud of LeSin Vodka and I am excited and eager to share it with the world. As the new guy on the block, I look forward to shaking things up (or stirring them) and giving the mainstream brands a solid bit of competition."

LeSin Vodka will initially target, Atlanta, Miami, New York, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles with Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Boston and New Jersey falling in line to round out phase 1 of the launch campaign. Key events surrounding fashion week(s), and musical events, as well as several signature and custom "sexy" events will be "popping up" throughout the year.

Vaughn continued, "We as making a sizeable investment in both on-the-ground efforts and a developed digital/social media campaign, all with the focus of providing a memorable experience for consumers. We may be new, but we are moving forward with purpose. I am proud of the entire team dedicated to LeSin Vodka throughout the United States and France."

About LeSin Vodka™

One goal: Crafting the best vodka from the purest ingredients in France – deluxe wheat and Gensac spring water. A patient distillation process yields a smoothness and texture epitomizing the luxury, romance, sophistication, and sexiness of France. From our distillery in Cognac, France to every bottle in the world, this one goal will always be our priority.

LeSin Vodka™ is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For follow-up details or to coordinate an interview, please contact LeSin Vodka via: Press@LeSinVodka.com

Enjoy LeSin Vodka Responsibly. © 2018. LeSin Vodka is trademark of LeSin Vodka North America, LLC, Las Vegas, NV 40% Alc. By Vol. Distilled from French Wheat.

SOURCE LeSin Vodka North America, LLC

