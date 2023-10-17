LESL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Leslie's, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LESL).

Class Period: February 5, 2021 – July 13, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Leslie's lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Leslies-Inc/.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's growth was caused by customers over purchasing products to stockpile in case of a chemical shortage; (2) such sales inflated revenues and earnings and were not indicative of durable and sustainable demand or financial growth; (3) the Company took advantage of chemical shortages by urging customers to stock up on the products because Leslie's could not "guarantee availability" of chemicals in the future; and (4) any slowdown in sales was not a normalization of past seasonality, but was due to the prior excess stockpiling; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

