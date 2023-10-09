Lesley Ann Jewels Closes Its Doors With a Spectacular Sale

HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After several amazing years of service to the Houston community, Lesley Ann Jewels has made the decision to close their doors for good. Lesley Ann Jewels is best known for carrying very special designer brand jewelry that features high fashion and is adorned with the finest diamonds and gemstones available. To celebrate their shining legacy and the incredible relationships they've built with customers, Lesley Ann Jewels will host an unprecedented Going Out of Business Sale starting October 12th. During a brief inventory liquidation, you will be able to save up to 70% on the store's entire multi-million-dollar selection of exclusive designer jewelry, including exclusive bridal pieces, loose diamonds, classic diamond jewelry, precious gemstone jewelry, gold, pearls, and more!

Owner Lesley Davis spent her entire career learning about the jewelry industry before opening Lesley Ann Jewels in 2016. She successfully completed a bench jeweler program from the Texas Institute of Jewelry Technology and a jewelry apprenticeship in New Jersey. With experience and knowledge under her belt, Lesley opened her boutique-style shop and has since cultivated a loyal client base that rewarded her with lifelong relationships.

"We've loved being part of our customer's lives for so long," said Lesley. "They've been through so many special milestones with us, who were once customers, quickly turned friends, and now really feel like family. That alone makes my decision to close bitter-sweet, but it's time."

As a boutique jeweler, Lesley Ann Jewels is a place where customers can shop for fine jewelry and receive unparalleled service. People fell in love with Lesley's passion for her business and her attentiveness to everyone who walked through her doors.

"Lesley loves the intricate and elegant details of jewelry, and her passion comes through in every piece she buys," a customer said. "It's such a unique business, as service is so very important to them. I can't think of a better place to buy pieces than a woman-owned small business run by an expert."

As she embarks on a well-deserved retirement, Lesley's charitable efforts and dedication to serving her community will continue to inspire generations to come. She looks forward to spending more time with her family and friends in this new chapter of life.

Visit Lesley Ann Jewels, beginning October 12th, you can shop from an amazing selection of exclusive designer jewelry, all up to 70% off, while it lasts! "We're opening the vaults and offering unique pieces even our loyal customers have never seen, I want everything sold quickly, so we are putting our best discounts out there. It's really going to be something to see!" Lesley said. We welcome you to stop by to share your stories and send Lesley and the team off with well wishes.

Want To Go?

Lesley Ann Jewels

4721 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77027

(713) 871-1074

Sale Hours:

Monday thru Saturday, 10am – 5pm

Sunday, closed

