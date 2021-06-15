Lesley Logan, Mindset/Fitness-business Coach and Pilates Instructor Announces the Launch of Her Podcast "Be It Till You See It" Along with Her New Website LesleyLogan.co

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to the "Be It Till You See It" podcast where Lesley Logan talks about taking MESSY ACTION, knowing that perfect is boring. We all have a lot of have-and want -to dos, but you're just SOOO busy! Amidst all the crazy, you need support making YOU a priority.

Lesley Logan, mindset coach, Pilates Instructor and fitness business coach, says "I have trained thousands of people around the world and the number one thing I see stopping people from attaining their goals is self-doubt. My friends, action brings clarity, and it's the antidote to fear."

Lesley Logan

Each week, Lesley will host inspiring guests from all walks of life, digging into how they prioritized themselves to get to where they are today. She will focus on the specific mindset and actions they took to make it happen. To name-drop a few guests, Lesley has interviewed Rob Mack (Celebrity Happiness Coach), Amy Ledin of the renowned F*it podcast, Mega Personal Trainer Danielle Pascente, STRONG Fitness Magazine® founder Jennifer van Barneveld-Pe, and so many more.

Lesley's goal isn't to just inspire you, she believes it's not enough to hear a story of how someone made it. In each interview you'll hear actionable tips from guests… Bold, Executable, Intrinsic and Targeted advice to help you BE IT TILL YOU SEE IT. With all that and the permission to put yourself first, Lesley knows you can be who you were meant to be in this life! Are you ready to BE IT in health, fitness, business, love, personal goals, travel and more? It's a practice, not a perfect... let's get started.

Lesleylogan.co is Lesley's new resource for all things about her podcast, her future mindset courses and where to connect with her online.

About Lesley Logan

Lesley Logan, is a certified Pilates teacher, mindset coach, and public speaker, is the founder of OnlinePilatesClasses.com, the first free online catalog of Pilates exercise tutorials, where you can also find weekly Pilates classes and workshops. Teaching Pilates since 2008, she has run multiple studios, has trained hundreds of people to become teachers themselves and has taught thousands of students. When not teaching from her studio in Las Vegas, Lesley can be found offering fitness business coaching to studio owners and other instructors through her private mastermind (ProfitablePilates.com) or traveling the world leading Pilates retreats (LesleyLogan.co). Connect with Lesley on Instagram @lesley.logan.

