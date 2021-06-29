Lesley University and The Ohio State University partner to accelerate national early literacy learning post pandemic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new collaboration between Lesley University and The Ohio State University has resulted in the launch of the Leveled Literacy Intervention National Tutoring Scale-up Model, an evidence-based intervention that provides teacher training for implementation of intensive instruction to students who are performing significantly below grade level in reading and writing.

Girl reading at a desk.

The Leveled Literacy Intervention National Tutoring Scale-up Model is designed to help students in grades K-2 make accelerated and sustained literacy progress. It includes University trainers, based jointly at Lesley University and The Ohio State University, and tutors who are based at the school or district level.

Leveled Literacy Intervention National Tutoring Scale-up Model is featured on the ProvenTutoring.org website, a coalition of organizations founded by Robert Slavin and Nancy Madden of Johns Hopkins University that features highly effective tutoring programs to support students across the U.S. In addition, the model is backed by rigorous independent research, including What Works Clearinghouse™ who found positive effects for beginning readers in Fountas & Pinnell's Leveled Literacy Intervention system.

"Leveled Literacy Intervention is effective, engaging and efficient. Children's results have been remarkable," said Gay Su Pinnell, Professor Emerita in the School of Teaching and Learning at The Ohio State University. "Thousands of children have made tremendous gains because of their opportunity for this powerful early intervention. Now, with the Leveled Literacy Intervention National Tutoring Scale-up Model, we are able to create equitable literacy opportunities for all students with a coherent systematic implementation of an intensive intervention."

The Leveled Literacy Intervention National Tutoring Scale-up Model is specifically designed to lift the literacy achievement of students and turn struggling readers into successful readers with engaging leveled books and fast-paced, systematically designed lessons.

"Student success cannot be left to chance. Schools must rely on proven resources, proven instruction and proven tutoring models to assure equitable student outcomes for every child," said Irene Fountas, Director for the Center for Reading Recovery & Literacy Collaborative at Lesley University. "Leveled Literacy Intervention National Tutoring Scale-up Model is not only an investment in student success, but it is a long-term investment in teacher expertise that will power your scale up for many years to come."

For more information about training tutors by Lesley University and The Ohio State University, please join us for a complimentary webinar, July 22nd from 3:30-4:30pm EST, to learn more about how your school/district can benefit from this exciting program. To register, visit https://bit.ly/lliscaleup.

