Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford

Doggett has become the largest dealership group in North America for three separate first-tier original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction equipment and industrial (forklift) industries. This unprecedented success and growth has been made possible by Doggett's extreme focus on customer experience enjoyment and satisfaction. Doggett Ford's general sales manager, Trey Trailer, advises customers looking for a new or used car or truck to "come see Doggett Ford once and you'll be a customer for life. Doggett has been the market leader selling and servicing John Deere tractors, Toyota forklifts, Link-Belt cranes and Freightliner trucks for decades and understands what it means to provide world class customer service."

Doggett's used car manager, Ruben Mendoza said "we are dedicated to having one of the best quality and best priced used truck and car inventories in Texas with bilingual sales people ready to help every customer in the market, from first-time used car buyers to commercial fleet owners. We are proud to be the home of the Precio Perfecto".

Doggett was ranked as Houston's 10th largest private company by the Houston Chronicle in 2017 with 33 full-service heavy equipment dealerships including 4 Freightliner on-highway and vocational trucks dealerships (dump, waste, mixer and trash bodied trucks), 17 John Deere Construction and Forestry Equipment dealerships, 4 Link Belt Crane dealerships, and 7 Toyota Industrial Equipment (forklifts) dealerships. With over $1 billion in sales and 1300+ full time employees, Doggett is one of North America's largest heavy equipment dealership groups. Doggett is family owned without private equity or outside investment.

William Doggett (Doggett's General Counsel) said, "Ford Motor Company and Doggett Ford are eager to return this store to its former status as one of the United States' largest volume Ford stores. We are committed to achieving a customer satisfaction rating among the highest in any major metropolitan market. We are also very proud to represent Ford, and to have the opportunity to take over one of Houston's oldest and best known dealerships." Harry Krusleski, Doggett's parts and service manager, added "we live and breathe customer support at Doggett; our exceptional technicians are our lifeblood, they are everything to us because, in the end, they fulfill our promise and guarantee of a positive experience for all our customers."

