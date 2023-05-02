Leslie Doggett Industries Acquires 4 Dealerships Kinsel Toyota, Ford, Lincoln, and Mazda

Brian McLemore, CEO of Doggett, says that "Doggett has found that the Ford Motor Company and Doggett are very similar enterprises given the family culture deeply embedded in both. That's somewhat unusual in enterprises our size". McLemore continues, "Doggett is one of Houston's largest family-owned businesses measured by sales volume all achieved by putting the customer first and living the motto that Uptime is Everything for our Customers and technicians are the lifeblood of our business."

Jason Mosley, Vice President and GM of the Doggett Automotive Group says "Doggett is the John Deere Construction Equipment dealer and the Toyota Material Handling dealer for Beaumont (east Texas) and we are confident these five businesses will complement each other providing customers a single world-class supplier for their auto, construction equipment and forklift needs. Doggett expects these Ford, Lincoln and Mazda stores to add over $200 million in sales volume to Doggett's growing enterprise within 18 months all driven by Doggett's customer First Approach providing a wonderful truly different customer experience".

Leslie Doggett Industries ("Doggett") is one of Houston's largest Family-Owned business with annual sales volume exceeding $2 billion from the sale, rental and support services for Industrial Equipment, Automotive & Light Trucks and Highway & Vocation Trucks and Trailers through 47 dealerships/locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Arkansas and parts of northern Mexico founded by Leslie Doggett and Brady Carruth in 1993 with over 3000 full-time employees and acclaimed as North America's largest John Deere Construction & Forestry Dealer.

Doggett Company Profile OEM and Area of Responsibility – Dealership Locations Construction & Forestry Division: John Deere - State of Louisiana, East Texas and South Texas;

LinkBelt Cranes – State of Louisiana Material Handling Division: Toyota – Southern half of Texas and West Texas Auto & Light Truck Division: Ford (Houston and Beaumont), Lincoln (Beaumont),

Mazda (Beaumont), Toyota (Beaumont) Hwy. & Vocational Truck Division: Freightliner and Great Dane – State of Arkansas, South Texas and West Texas

