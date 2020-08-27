Leslie Greve Named Chief Marketing Officer at BGZ brands

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BGZ brands® is proud to promote Leslie Greve, originally Vice President of Category Management, to Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, her responsibilities include listening to the market and focusing on customers' needs, setting and executing the BGZ brands global marketing strategy, and managing and developing the company's marketing team. Greve's new role will also generate an acceleration of tools and messaging that demonstrates the company's forward-thinking approach to people, products and processes — ensuring their sustainability initiative and value of giving back are the driving force to do good things with the earth and the people on it.

BGZ brands

"Leslie's talent, experience, and deep concern for people align perfectly with our brand values. Our future continues to burn bright and Leslie's vision will be a key contributor in our taking BGZ to the next level," said Kirk Feller, CEO.

Greve's passion for the fast-paced wireless industry came from its constantly evolving technology and dynamic innovation. She has propelled the BGZ team forward by utilizing and interpreting data to make sense of trends and to uncover future needs for consumers.

As the new CMO, Greve plans to unite the BGZ brands departments to speak with a singular voice for the express purpose of creating a world-class customer experience. "We will make data-based decisions which will result in customers feeling at home in our products and brands. We want them to think, 'This is something I never knew I needed.'" Greve continued, "At a time when a lot of companies are pulling back on investments due to COVID-19, BGZ brands is doubling down on innovation, people and investments. We are planning for a bright future, with the voice of our customers woven through the fabric of what we do. We are ready to meet our consumers in fresh ways."

Prior to joining BGZ brands in 2015, Greve grew her career in consumer packaged goods companies, working in sales, category, branding, and strategy. She spent 10 years at TESSCO Technologies where she served as Product Business Unit Leader, working with brands and retailers in wireless. She is also a regular contributor with Women in Consumer Tech, an organization where she leads a Connect Circle to empower and mentor other females advancing within the CE industry.

About BGZ brands

BGZ brands' mission is "to enhance our customers' lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality." BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands — BodyGuardz®, a leading device protection company; Lander®, gear made modern; and MOXYO®, modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands.

