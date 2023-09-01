Leslie McDonnell joins Mölnlycke's Board of Directors

News provided by

Mölnlycke

01 Sep, 2023, 05:18 ET

Leslie McDonnell has been elected Member of Mölnlycke AB's Board of Directors on 1 September 2023.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie McDonnell has more than 20 years of experience in the Medtech industry through executive leadership roles at Medtronic, 3M Healthcare, and Natus Medical. Most recently, Leslie was President, CEO and Board Member of Iradimed Corporation and currently serves on the Board of Directors at Laborie Medical Technologies. She brings deep cross-functional and management experience across a range of technology platforms and clinical areas.

"I am pleased to welcome Leslie as a Member of the Mölnlycke Board," comments Karl-Henrik Sundström, Chairman of the Board. "Leslie is an accomplished and strategic healthcare executive with extensive experience in medical devices, disposables and supplies, and capital equipment. She is a builder and a transformer with a proven track record of driving profitable growth across portfolio life cycles and geographies that includes experience in wound care. She will be a great addition to Mölnlycke as the company takes the next step in its growth journey."

"With a strong purposeful brand, an impressive customer base, and an exciting pipeline across its business areas, Mölnlycke is well-positioned for the future. I am honored to join its Board and to contribute to strengthening its industry leadership in sustainability, digitalisation and customer-centricity," says Leslie McDonnell.

For more information, please contact:
Magnus Nordberg
Corporate Communications & IR Manager 
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +46 739 412998

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7824/3826384/2262456.pdf

230901_Leslie_McDonnell_joins_Molnlyckes_board_of_directors_PDF

https://news.cision.com/molnlycke/i/leslie-mcdonnell,c3210924

Leslie McDonnell

SOURCE Mölnlycke

Also from this source

Leslie McDonnell joins Mölnlycke's Board of Directors

Aashima Gupta joins Mölnlycke's Board of Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.