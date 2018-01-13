Odom, Jr. joins VICKI CARR (Super Bowl XI), RAY CHARLES (Super Bowl XXXV), MARY J. BLIGE & MARC ANTHONY (Super Bowl XXXVI), ALICIA KEYS (Super Bowl XXXIX), FAITH HILL (Super Bowl XLIII), QUEEN LATIFAH (Super Bowl XLIV & XLVIII), LEA MICHELE (Super Bowl XLVI) in singing "America The Beautiful" at Super Bowl. In 2013, JENNIFER HUDSON, along with 26 children from the Newtown, CT community, sang the song in advance of Super Bowl XLVII.

The NFL previously announced that P!NK will perform the National Anthem, ALEXANDRIA WAILES will sign the National Anthem and "America The Beautiful" and JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. The pregame and halftime shows are an NFL NETWORK PRODUCTION and will be executive produced by RICKY KIRSHNER.

ABOUT LESLIE ODOM, JR.

Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer, Leslie Odom, Jr. has taken the entertainment world by storm across a variety of media – spanning Broadway, television, film, and music. Best known for his breakout role as 'Aaron Burr' in the smash hit Broadway musical, Hamilton, Odom, Jr. won the Tony Award for "Best Actor in a Musical" for his performance. He most recently appeared opposite Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cruz and Judi Dench in Murder on the Orient Express for Twentieth Century Fox. Odom, Jr. is one of the stars of the forthcoming feature length directorial debut of pop music sensation Sia. He also recently returned to the New York stage in a solo concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center, which will be broadcast as an hour-long PBS special on April 24, 2018. This spring, Odom, Jr. adds the title of "Author" to his resume with the release of his book – FAILING UP: HOW TO TAKE RISKS, AIM HIGHER, and NEVER STOP LEARNING. The book is being published by Feiwel & Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Publishers, for release March 27, 2018.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leslie-odom-jr-to-sing-america-the-beautiful-at-super-bowl-lii-on-nbc-300582348.html

SOURCE NFL