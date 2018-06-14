Leslie Sbrocco and Traveling Vineyard Announce The Release of 2017 Three Hearts, Rosé Pays d'Oc IGP, France

IPSWICH, Mass., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveling Vineyard and Leslie Sbrocco announce the release of 2017 Three Hearts, Rosé Pays d'Oc IGP, France, available exclusively through US-based Traveling Vineyard's network of independent Wine Guides. Leslie Sbrocco, an award-­winning author, speaker, consultant, and television host known for her entertaining approach to wine and food, partnered with Traveling Vineyard to select what Sbrocco calls "the ideal" rosé, crafted in the classic Southern French style—dry and accessible yet versatile and brimming with juicy summer fruit aromas and flavors.

"I have been a passionate lover and long-time drinker of dry rosés," said Sbrocco. "Sales of garnet-hued sippers have skyrocketed in the past few years as American imbibers have finally discovered the joys of drinking pink. Partnering with Traveling Vineyard was an opportunity to share my romance with rosé through their impressive nationwide network. The knowledgeable and enthusiastic Traveling Vineyard Wine Guides embrace wine with gusto. They embody my motto, Life … drink it up!"

Rick Libby, CEO and Chief Grape Stomper at Traveling Vineyard, said, "Rosé has taken its rightful spot at the top of every wine drinker's 'it' list, and Traveling Vineyard is excited to partner with the woman of wine, Leslie Sbrocco, to release an impressive rosé that wine lovers will enjoy all summer long."

2017 Three Hearts, Rosé Pays d'Oc IGP, France, is crafted from a blend of three grapes, including Grenache, Mourvèdre and Syrah. "The result is a beautiful garnet-hued pink rosé with a fresh, lively mouthfeel and complex fruit extraction that pairs well with summer salads or simply enjoying outdoors with friends," said Libby.

What makes this rosé even more unique is the story behind the Three Hearts label, which is a nod to the close relationship Sbrocco shares with her daughter and mother. "When Rick Libby and I discussed the idea of partnering on a wine, not only did I want to focus on my passion for pink, I wanted to raise a glass to the most important women in my life – my inspirational mother and wonderful daughter. This label represents our close relationship through three intertwined hearts," said Sbrocco.

2017 Three Hearts, Rosé Pays d'Oc IGP, France, is available for direct-to-consumer purchase now at https://www.travelingvineyard.com, and can also be sampled and ordered at free in-home wine tastings conducted by Traveling Vineyard's network of independent Wine Guide marketers in its 38 operating states. Wine tasting inquiries and purchase options are available at https://go.travelingvineyard.com/prod_17threehearts.

ABOUT LESLIE SBROCCO

An award-winning author, speaker, wine consultant, and television host, Leslie Sbrocco is known for her entertaining approach to wine. Sbrocco's first book, Wine for Women: A Guide to Buying, Pairing and Sharing Wine and won the coveted Georges Duboeuf Best Wine Book of the Year award. She is an Emmy Award-winning host of the PBS show, Check Please, Bay Area! on KQED-TV, which just completed its 13th season. Sbrocco is a frequent guest on national television shows including NBC's Today Show. An in-demand speaker at wine and food events around the globe, Sbrocco is also a noted wine judge at national and international competitions. www.LeslieSbrocco.com.

ABOUT TRAVELING VINEYARD

Traveling Vineyard is a unique direct selling company that has enabled people all over the country to earn extra income on a flexible schedule through their love of wine. With a network of more than 5,000 Wine Guides operating in 38 states across the country, Traveling Vineyard has grown around the benefits of working for a company founded on the principles of flexibility, financial reward, fun, fulfillment and friendship. www.travelingvineyard.com.

