Leslie's, Inc. Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

PHOENIX, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's"), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. Leslie's intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "LESL". The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and BofA Securities will serve as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's markets its products through more than 900 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

