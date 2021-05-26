Leslie's, Inc. Makes a Splash with New Loyalty Program -- Leslie's Pool Perks

PHOENIX, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie's, Inc., the world's largest retailer of swimming pools and spa supplies, has announced an industry-leading loyalty program — Leslie's Pool Perks. Members can now earn 5% in Pool Perks rewards on every purchase, double that of the previous program, in addition to a number of benefit upgrades.

"With the demand for pools and pool products increasing significantly over the past year, we want to reward the loyalty of the customers who frequently take advantage of everything Leslie's has to offer," said Mickey Mericle, Chief Marketing Officer at Leslie's. "We have completely revamped our existing program with new and enhanced benefits that we are proud to offer our members, and we feel confident they will enjoy Leslie's Pool Perks this summer and beyond."

In addition to the 5% in rewards on every purchase, Leslie's Pool Perks members will receive:

Free standard shipping on lesliespool.com orders

Extended warranties — up to 6 years — on all Jacuzzi and other select equipment

Exclusive access to special offers and promotions

The ability to access and redeem Pool Perks rewards in store, online, or in the Leslie's app

Rewards that don't expire for 12 months

Personalized point-earning opportunities based on shopping behavior

A sign-up bonus of $5 in Pool Perks rewards for new members

Just in time for summer, the Leslie's Pool Perks rewards program is a great extra benefit while you are preparing and keeping your pool healthy, clean, clear, and fun for the entire season. From maintenance essentials to pool floats and other entertainment accessories, Pool Perks helps members get the most out of every purchase.

The Pool Perks program works seamlessly with the Leslie's mobile app, where you can track your rewards, purchases, water tests, and more. The app also features helpful maintenance content and tips, along with exclusive member deals.

To sign-up for Leslie's Pool Perks, visit any Leslie's store, log on to lesliespoolperks.com, or download the Leslie's app for iOS or Android.

About Leslie's, Inc.

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the world's largest retailer of swimming pool and spa supplies with more than 940 locations in 38 states. For more than 50 years, Leslie's has helped millions of pool owners enjoy family fun right in their own backyard. We deliver the right products and services for all your pool and spa needs so you can spend more time enjoying swim season. We know pools, and we're here for every one of them. For more information, visit https://lesliespool.com/.

Contact: Kelsie Axelrod, [email protected]

SOURCE Leslie’s, Inc.

