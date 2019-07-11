Leslie's Names 10 Must-See U.S. Pools For National Swimming Pool Day

PHOENIX, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie's, the world leader in residential and commercial pool supplies, marks National Swimming Pool Day today by highlighting 10 pools that showcase innovative design, thoughtful details, stunning views and unique features. The list includes public pools and aquatic parks as well as high-end hotel pools and resort destination pools, resulting in a collection that offers a variety of options for the "perfect pool day."

Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center – Apache Junction, Arizona . Located just outside Phoenix , Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center boasts two waterslides, a zero-depth entrance and a pipe water fountain play feature, as well as an Olympic-sized pool for laps and a whirlpool. The public pool is family friendly and offers swim lessons for ages 6 months and up, a rotating lineup of food trucks in the parking lot and special events like a Teen Glow Night and Dive-In Movies.

Located just outside , Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center boasts two waterslides, a zero-depth entrance and a pipe water fountain play feature, as well as an Olympic-sized pool for laps and a whirlpool. The public pool is family friendly and offers swim lessons for ages 6 months and up, a rotating lineup of food trucks in the parking lot and special events like a Teen Glow Night and Dive-In Movies. Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa – Dana Point, California . This Laguna Beach resort overlooking the Pacific Ocean is home to two outdoor heated pools, allowing for year-round enjoyment. One pool offers a waterfront bar, while the other features a splash zone water play area with kid-friendly fountains, water cannons and surfboards. As a special treat, kids receive free smoothies from the pool bar all summer long.

This resort overlooking the Pacific Ocean is home to two outdoor heated pools, allowing for year-round enjoyment. One pool offers a waterfront bar, while the other features a splash zone water play area with kid-friendly fountains, water cannons and surfboards. As a special treat, kids receive free smoothies from the pool bar all summer long. Hyatt Hill Country Resort – San Antonio . Nestled on the grounds of the Hyatt Hill Country Resort, the 5-acre water park is a shaded, family-friendly oasis. The park includes a 950-foot lazy river, zero-depth entrance, 22-foot waterslide and baby pool. For guests seeking an adrenaline rush, the Flow Rider feature offers guests the chance to "surf" in the Texas Hill Country.

Nestled on the grounds of the Hyatt Hill Country Resort, the 5-acre water park is a shaded, family-friendly oasis. The park includes a 950-foot lazy river, zero-depth entrance, 22-foot waterslide and baby pool. For guests seeking an adrenaline rush, the Flow Rider feature offers guests the chance to "surf" in the Texas Hill Country. Amangiri – Canyon Point, Utah . Built into the foothills of Escalante National Monument , Amangiri is regarded as one of the world's most exclusive and expensive resorts. Its architecture, designed to complement the striking Utah landscape, extends to the pool, which takes an organic form around a natural rock formation and offers stunning mesa views.

Built into the foothills of , Amangiri is regarded as one of the world's most exclusive and expensive resorts. Its architecture, designed to complement the striking landscape, extends to the pool, which takes an organic form around a natural rock formation and offers stunning mesa views. Heights Family Aquatic Center – Richardson, Texas . As the name implies, this community pool in suburban Dallas offers wide-ranging family-friendly fun. The aquatic center includes a lazy river and whirlpool, a water playground, two waterslides, an activity and lap pool and a shaded baby pool for its youngest guests.

As the name implies, this community pool in suburban offers wide-ranging family-friendly fun. The aquatic center includes a lazy river and whirlpool, a water playground, two waterslides, an activity and lap pool and a shaded baby pool for its youngest guests. Parkview Terrace at the Marriott Marquis – Houston . Nothing says " Texas " like a 530-foot lazy river shaped like the Lone Star State. Located on the hotel's sixth floor, the pool is open to guests of the hotel and spa, as well as day pass holders. In addition to the iconic lazy river, Parkview Terrace includes a hot tub and an infinity pool offering views of downtown Houston .

Nothing says " " like a 530-foot lazy river shaped like the Lone Star State. Located on the hotel's sixth floor, the pool is open to guests of the hotel and spa, as well as day pass holders. In addition to the iconic lazy river, includes a hot tub and an infinity pool offering views of downtown . Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress – Orlando, Florida . Surrounded by Florida palm trees, the 800,000-gallon pool transports guests to an exotic lagoon oasis featuring rocky cliffs with a hidden grotto for swimming and exploring, cascading waterfalls and an exhilarating waterslide. The property also features a water jet splash zone and a 14-foot climbing wall to ensure that no child or adult is ever bored.

. Surrounded by palm trees, the 800,000-gallon pool transports guests to an exotic lagoon oasis featuring rocky cliffs with a hidden grotto for swimming and exploring, cascading waterfalls and an exhilarating waterslide. The property also features a water jet splash zone and a 14-foot climbing wall to ensure that no child or adult is ever bored. The Tank at the Golden Nugget – Las Vegas . A three-story oasis in the Las Vegas desert, the Golden Nugget's Tank pool brings guests face-to-face with fish – and even sharks – with its 200,000-gallon aquarium feature. Visitors can swim right up to the aquarium's glass walls or slide through the tank as part of the pool's enclosed three-story waterslide. The Golden Nugget offers plenty of family-friendly fun, as well as an adults-only pool on the third floor.

A three-story oasis in the desert, the Golden Nugget's Tank pool brings guests face-to-face with fish – and even sharks – with its 200,000-gallon aquarium feature. Visitors can swim right up to the aquarium's glass walls or slide through the tank as part of the pool's enclosed three-story waterslide. The Golden Nugget offers plenty of family-friendly fun, as well as an adults-only pool on the third floor. Bayou Segnette State Park Wave Pool – Westwego, Louisiana . Located about 30 minutes from the French Quarter, Bayou Segnette State Park's 22,000-square-foot wave pool is a favorite for families seeking respite from the Louisiana heat. In addition to the wave pool, a splash pool and slide offer a calmer experience. The state park also offers a variety of recreational activities, including salt and freshwater fishing, camping, canoeing and hiking.

Located about 30 minutes from the French Quarter, Bayou Segnette State Park's 22,000-square-foot wave pool is a favorite for families seeking respite from the heat. In addition to the wave pool, a splash pool and slide offer a calmer experience. The state park also offers a variety of recreational activities, including salt and freshwater fishing, camping, canoeing and hiking. Annenberg Community Beach House – Santa Monica, California . Originally developed by William Randolph Hearst as a private residence in the 1920s, the Annenberg Community Beach House opened to the public in 2004. Today the Beach House offers a pool and splash pad, as well as beach access, stand-up paddleboard rentals and a calendar of cultural events, including tours of the Marion Davies Guest House, art gallery exhibits and the Beach=Culture concert series.

"Summer fun just isn't complete without a trip to the pool," said Leslie's President and CEO Steve Ortega. "Whether it offers a relaxing beachfront for sunbathing or a diving board for the perfect cannonball, we encourage everyone to enjoy some pool time with family and friends – on National Swimming Pool Day and all summer long."

For more information about pool safety, pool safety products and Leslie's locations, go to www.lesliespool.com.

About Leslie's Poolmart Inc.

Founded in 1963, Phoenix-based Leslie's Poolmart Inc. is the world's largest specialty retailer of swimming pool and spa chemicals, pool cleaners, pool equipment, cleaning accessories, and pool toys and floats. Leslie's owns and operates more than 950 stores in 36 states and offers free, on-site water testing, expert advice on pool maintenance and free in-store labor on repairs. The company is committed to pool and water safety, and partners with nationally recognized organizations, giving a portion of sales of its pool safety products to provide swimming lessons in communities where it has locations. Leslie's is proud to sponsor several organizations, including Boys & Girls Clubs, City of Hope, Big Brothers Big Sisters, local YMCAs and other local charities. For more information, go to www.lesliespool.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Curry Simic

SPM Communications

817-329-3257

curry@spmcommunications.com

SOURCE Leslie's Poolmart Inc.

Related Links

https://www.lesliespool.com

