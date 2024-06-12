Leslie's, the Nation's Leading Pool and Spa Care Retailer, Expands National Footprint with 15 New Stores in 2024 -- Seven Stores in Texas

Texas is Leslie's largest market in the U.S. with 217 stores

is Leslie's largest market in the U.S. with 217 stores Specialty retailer teams up with beneficiary partners — the American Red Cross and Boys & Girls Clubs of America — on water safety, swim instructor training, and swimming lessons, with Boys & Girls Clubs of America offering free learn-to-swim events in local communities throughout the year

Olympic swimmer, Cullen Jones , serves as Leslie's water safety expert and spokesperson to share tips for parents and pool owners this summer

PHOENIX, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve the needs of pool and spa owners, Leslie's, the leading and most trusted consumer brand in the sector, announced today that it is expanding its 1,000-plus store chain and will open 15 new stores in 2024, with seven of those located in various communities across Texas.

Home to more than 725,000* residential pools, Texas is the largest state market for Leslie's with 217 stores. The seven new stores are located in the following local communities: Addison, Casa Linda, Dallas, Plano, Southlake (Dallas-Fort Worth metro), Cibola (San Antonio metro), and Spring (Houston metro). In the coming months, Leslie's partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, will offer free learn-to-swim events in these communities, among others nationwide. Contact a local Boys & Girls Clubs for details.

Additionally, 8 new locations are opening in California, New York, Arizona, Nevada, Florida, and Washington.

"We are thrilled to announce these 15 new stores, which are strategically located in areas where there are strong pool and spa care needs," said David Caspers, Chief Stores Officer for Leslie's. "Texas is a top market for Leslie's, and we are pleased to expand into more communities across the state this year. Additionally, as we move into pool season, we are proud to partner with Cullen Jones, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and the American Red Cross to drive water safety awareness, and to support the broadening of learn-to-swim and general water safety education programs across the U.S."

Summer Water Safety

For the third year in a row, Leslie's is teaming up with Cullen Jones, four-time Olympic swimming medalist and the first African American swimmer to hold a world record, to serve as its water safety spokesperson. Jones is available for interviews to share water safety tips for parents and pool owners to help ensure a safe 2024 swim season.

"Swimming lessons save lives," said Cullen Jones, who nearly drowned at age five at a water park. His parents reacted — not by keeping him out of the water, but by enrolling him in swimming lessons, where he thrived. "There's an 88%** chance that a child will be safer in the water and not drown if they have formal swimming lessons," he continued. "It's important for people and kids to learn to swim through professional programs and not from a parent or family friend. Seek out courses like those offered at Boys & Girls Clubs and other organizations in your local community."

Regular water testing is also important in maintaining swim-safe water. Leslie's makes water testing simple with its industry-leading AccuBlue® technology — the only pool and spa water test that covers all 10 water chemistry components and generates a corresponding easy-to-follow treatment plan. In just 60 seconds, this free, in-store water test delivers a hardcopy printout with a water quality score and a step-by-step, customized water treatment plan to help keep pool water balanced. Pool and spa owners have relied on this professional-grade testing over the past six decades, with more than 50 million tests conducted by Leslie's. This technology is now available at home with the AccuBlue Home® water testing system, which connects to the Leslie's app to deliver a water quality score and customized water treatment plan to the user's mobile phone or tablet.

Community Impact

The nation's leading pool retailer also announced that it is partnering with two learn-to-swim and water safety education beneficiary organizations — Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the American Red Cross. Now through October 31, 2024, Leslie's is accepting customer donations online and in more than 1,000 stores across the nation with 100% of all proceeds split equally between the two organizations. Across the past three years, Leslie's has raised and donated more than $1.5 million for such programs, with the funds fueling local initiatives in communities across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to team up with Leslie's to help children all across the nation learn to swim," said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Together we are working to ensure every child has the opportunity to learn essential swimming skills and the confidence to be in and around the water."

"Partnering with Leslie's, we are able to expand our reach to communities across America with water safety education, including training instructors in best practices for teaching others to swim," said Connie Harvey, Director of Aquatics Centennial and Survival Programs for the Red Cross. "We equip individuals with the skills to help them make smart choices in, on, and around the water, creating a safer water environment for all."

About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of more than 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie's whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie's consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas. For more information about Leslie's, visit lesliespool.com or follow and engage with us: @lesliespoolcare on Instagram, Leslie's on Facebook, and @lesliespoolcare on X.

*Source: U.S. Residential Swimming Pool Market (YE 2023) report from P.K. Data, Inc., a market research and consulting firm that has tracked the swimming pool and hot tub segments since 1992

**Source: Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Pediatrics

Media/Book Cullen Jones: Mardi Larson, Amendola for Leslie's, [email protected], 612.384.4383

SOURCE Leslie's, Inc.