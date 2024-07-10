Leslie's, the Nation's Leading Pool and Spa Care Retailer, Launches Americana Collection for the 2024 Swim Season

Products Perfect for Paris Summer Games Viewing Pool Parties; Leslie's Shares Water Safety Tips

PHOENIX, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the upcoming Paris Summer Games, the nation's leading pool retailer, Leslie's, announced its Americana collection — a range of pool lifestyle products in vibrant red, white, and blue colors and festive patriotic themes.

The collection features a variety of items, like Bald Eagle and American Flag pool floats, as well as patriotic towels, pool games, volleyballs, and swim gear, including the same TYR goggles to be worn by the U.S. Swimming National Team at the upcoming Paris Summer Games! See the complete Americana collection here.

"We know how important it is to have the right pool accessories for the season, especially for special events and gatherings in and around the pool," said Kim Tokarski, Category Director for Pool Lifestyle Products at Leslie's. "Every year we set out to curate a strong collection of Americana-themed items, which we know are popular among pool owners and those who want to celebrate their patriotism while enjoying pool time. This year, we have broadened the assortment and are especially proud to offer the swim gear collection from TYR, an official outfitter of the U.S. Swimming National Team that will compete at the Paris Summer Games."

Clear Water Doesn't Mean It Is Safe For Swimming

Whether you're a competitive swimmer pushing your limits, a first timer learning to swim, or a leisure floater enjoying a relaxing dip, maintaining safe pool water is critical to swimmer safety.

According to a recent 2024 Leslie's-commissioned Harris Poll, 71% of Americans believe that clear water is clean and safe for swimming. However, clear water can still harbor disease-causing microorganisms — such as Cryptosporidium, E. coli, and Giardia — that pose a danger to swimmers. Pool owners shouldn't assume a pool is safe just because the water is clear. Regularly test, sanitize, and balance your pool water to keep it clean and ensure the safety of those enjoying your pool this summer.

Learn more about Leslie's in-store and at-home water testing technology: AccuBlue® and AccuBlue Home®. The pool industry's most comprehensive water testing technology, AccuBlue® analyzes 10 water chemistry components, including pH, total alkalinity, calcium hardness, metals, phosphates, sanitizer levels, and more. In just 60 seconds, it delivers a water quality score and step-by-step customized water treatment plan. So, whether you enjoy the convenience of at-home testing or prefer to stop by your local store for a free test, you can count on the precision and accuracy of Leslie's AccuBlue® to help keep your pool clean, clear, and beautiful.

About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of more than 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie's whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie's consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas. For more information about Leslie's, visit lesliespool.com or follow and engage with us: @lesliespoolcare on Instagram, Leslie's on Facebook, and @lesliespoolcare on X.

