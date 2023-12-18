LESS CANCER ALERTS THE FDA TO PRIORITIZE REGISTERING CHEMICALS IN COSMETICS AND ENDORSES MAJOR PFAS LEGISLATION

News provided by

Less Cancer

18 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

WARRENTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Less Cancer, a nonprofit focused on cancer prevention, is asking the FDA to have cosmetic companies register the chemicals found in their makeup to prevent cancer-causing PFAS exposure.

PFAS has been found in several cosmetic products, including waterproof mascara. Another recent study found 27 PFAS chemicals in cosmetic products sold in China.

Since products are applied to the eye area, it is easy for the chemicals to get in your body. PFAS chemicals are commonly called "forever chemicals" because once they are in your body, they stay there for decades, and there is no treatment to remove them. PFAS chemicals are in a wide array of consumer products and are linked to certain cancers, and serious health conditions in unborn babies, young children, and adults.

The FDA previously had cosmetic companies voluntarily register the chemicals in their products. However, the program ended in February 2023.  In November and without prior notice, the FDA delayed implementing a new program until July 2024. Less Cancer is asking at the very least that the FDA escalate the registration process to the earliest date possible.

Less Cancer recently supported Representatives Debbie Dingell (MI-06), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) and Pat Ryan (NY-18), along with 13 additional members of Congress, as they introduced comprehensive, bipartisan legislation to protect Americans and the environment from harmful forever chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The bill would establish a national drinking water standard for select PFAS chemicals, accelerate designation of PFOA and PFOS chemicals as hazardous substances, which EPA has recently proposed, limit industrial discharge, and provide $200 million annually to assist water utilities and wastewater treatment, among other provisions.

"All the evidence-based science is well documented relative to PFAS and cancer," said Bill Couzens, Founder and President of Less Cancer. "This legislation provides an opportunity to lower cancer risks and save lives. Thank you, legislators, for working together for the greater good of all, now and for next generations to come."

For more information, visit www.lesscancer.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, [email protected]

SOURCE Less Cancer

