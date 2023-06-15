Less Cancer Calls for Labeling of E-Cigarettes

Less Cancer

15 Jun, 2023, 10:33 ET

Nonprofit organization sounds the alarm about harmful chemicals in vaping pens

WARRENTON, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Less Cancer Founder and President Bill Couzens, working with legislators, is leading the charge on the exposure to chemicals caused by vaping pens.

Today Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17), Rep. Ann Kuster (NH-2), and Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-1) sent a letter, endorsed by Couzens and Less Cancer, to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urging the administration to improve warning labels on e-cigarette products. Specifically, the letter calls on the FDA to require that e-cigarette products caution consumers about carcinogenic ingredients, direct consumers to the product website, and explicitly advise against use. According to Couzens, research over the past decade has exposed numerous health hazards associated with E-cigarettes. 

For 20 years, Less Cancer has been entrenched in the evidence-based science, education and information that can help lower health risks, especially as it relates to the newer issue of pediatric vaping.  Less Cancer founded the National Cancer Prevention Day and the National Cancer Prevention Workshop and produces the U.S. Congressional Bipartisan Cancer Prevention Caucus. 

According to Couzens, scientist and author Mindi Messmer has been a critical help in advancing the effort for labeling. 

"Most people don't know that they are inhaling dangerous chemicals when they or their children vape," says Messmer. "That's because manufacturers are not required to disclose–and they don't--that e-cigarette liquids may contain hundreds of chemical substances that are known to cause cancer and other chronic disease." 

Rep. Khanna (CA-17) concurs: "Many e-cigarettes contain hundreds of chemical substances, including those that could be carcinogenic. Americans--especially teenagers and young adults--continue to use these products without fully knowing the hazards to their health.  Reps. Pappas, Kuster, and I are calling on the FDA to require e-cigarette manufacturers to label their products with the chemicals they contain and inform the public about the risks associated with their consumption."

"Americans across the country, especially our younger generation, deserve to know the health risks associated with e-cigarettes," says Congresswoman Kuster (NH-02). "I urge the FDA to take action to educate consumers about the potential dangers associated with e-cigarettes and ensure they have the information they need to protect their health."

"It's important that warning labels on e-cigarettes have a comprehensive list of harmful chemicals and warn users of health risks," says Congressman Pappas. "I'm pleased to join this effort urging further action be taken to disclose the presence of harmful chemicals in e-cigarettes, inform consumers, and protect the health of Americans."

Couzens credited the collaboration between his nonprofit and legislators to help make this milestone a reality. "I am grateful for the teamwork and leadership of Representatives Khanna, Kuster and Pappas to protect the public from unnecessary and preventable health risks," he says. "I also wish to thank Less Cancer's Board of Directors and scientist Mindi Messmer for their leadership." 

For more information: www.lesscancer.org 

MEDIA CONTACT:    Colleen Robar, 313.207.5960, [email protected]

SOURCE Less Cancer

