Less Cancer Calls on Industry to Uphold EPA Regulations

WARRENTON, Va., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) filed petitions to block the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s attempts to protect Americans from drinking water with dangerous per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Originally introduced to the US market in the late 1940s, PFAS chemicals have now infiltrated everyday items such as bandages, cosmetics, and clothing. The science is clear that PFAS chemicals cause kidney and testicular cancers, reduced vaccine efficacy, and other concerning health effects. EPA's maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) were set to go into effect on June 24, 2024.

Scientist and former New Hampshire State House Representative Mindi Messmer spearheaded efforts starting in 2016 to safeguard drinking water from PFAS chemicals, remarked: "Sadly, this development is predictable. Chemical companies, which profit billions annually from PFAS chemicals, refuse to accept responsibility for the decades of poisoning they've inflicted on communities across the US and the globe. Meanwhile, industry actively concealed safety data from regulators, the scientific community, and the public, prolonging the risk of harm."

Bill Couzens, Founder of Less Cancer, emphasized, "We know that an important part of preventing cancer is preventing exposure to dangerous chemicals like PFAS. Every American, no matter where they live, should be able to turn on their kitchen tap and not have to worry whether their water is safe."

Less Cancer has supported and collaborated the many efforts in addressing the PFAS issue. The subject was early content and continues to be for the National Cancer Prevention Workshop, produced and founded by Less Cancer, National Cancer Prevention Day as well as the United States Congressional Bipartisan, Cancer Prevention Caucus.

