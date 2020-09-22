Less Dense Cities Surge in Popularity Amid Pandemic: New Data From Relocation Website moveBuddha.com

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cities with lower population density are seeing huge increases in relocation interest compared to last year. Austin, Nashville, Portland, and Denver are among the cities experiencing the greatest increases according to search data from moving company booking website moveBuddha.com.

moveBuddha.com, a moving company booking website, just released new data suggesting cities with lower population densities are becoming significantly more popular because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan Carrigan, co-founder and CEO of moveBuddha.com, said, "Since mid-March, Austin has seen a 211% increase in people looking to move there compared to last year. Austin also ranks 178th in the country in population density. Nashville, Portland, and Denver, also relatively low-density cities, all saw relocation interest increase by over 100%."

Carrigan continued, "With shelter-in-place orders and social distancing, it's not surprising less-crowded cities are becoming more popular. Anecdotally, we're hearing from customers that cities like New York and San Francisco aren't worth the hassle anymore."

The analysis looked at origin and destination requests for over 300,000 move searches performed on the company's moving cost calculator web page. Data from March 15-Aug. 15, 2020, (the COVID period) was compared to the same period in 2019 for each city.

A full writeup including data on the most popular cities can be found at this link: https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/popular-moving-less-dense-cities/.

