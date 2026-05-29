Less Effort, More Living: CASEKOO Launches Ultimate LinKOO Collection

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some things are too romantic to ever fade. After becoming a cult favorite among working professionals, CASEKOO — a global creative powerhouse in phone accessories — proudly unveils the ultimate LinKOO Collection: a striking new range of motion-inspired colors, alongside the legendary ClipSafe™ design that started it all.

For years, CASEKOO built protective accessories. Today, the brand moves beyond protection — into ease, emotion, and everyday romance.

Experience the latest chapter of LinKOO now. Visit CASEKOO's official channels and discover your piece of romance — today.

The Romantic Origin: Ralph's Lightbulb Moment

The LinKOO strap wasn't born in a boardroom. It was born on a walk.

Ralph, founder of CASEKOO and the designer behind LinKOO, has been with his wife for nearly two decades. Their love remains unchanged: they always leave the house holding hands. But there's one small frustration—his hands are already full with his wife's hand and her bag. And Ralph's own pockets? Always stuffed—car keys, lighters, pocket knives, receipts, a stray coin or two. No room for his phone. And whenever he needs something from his pockets, he has to dig through them, over and over again.

One evening, walking together — one hand linked, the other burdened — Ralph thought: What if my phone case had a strap that could hold everything in my pocket?

Not a technical harness. Not a bulky lanyard. Just a simple, soft, secure loop. So he could carry everything and still reach for his wife's hand. No more digging through pockets. No more embarrassment of having no place for his phone. That single thought became the world's first ClipSafe™ system. Became LinKOO. A phone case with an open clasp that folds away. A strap. A small, romantic rebellion against "too many things to hold."

If StandKOO helps people free their hands indoors or in static moments — enabling more focus — then LinKOO helps people free their hands outdoors, enabling more living. One works where you stay. The other moves where you go.

CASEKOO's Brand Transformation: Less Effort, More Living

With the ultimate LinKOO collection, CASEKOO officially transforms—from a plain accessories brand into a lifestyle-driven powerhouse. The brand's new direction is simple yet revolutionary: Less effort. More living.

For years, CASEKOO focused on freeing people's hands through thoughtful innovations like the award-winning MagicStand™. But over time, the brand realized that what people truly need is more than hands-free products. They need products that help life feel lighter, smoother, and easier to move through.

Not more features. Not more complexity. Just products that remove friction from daily life—so users can focus on what actually matters: movement, connection, and the people beside them.

"It is a completely different experience," said the CASEKOO design team.

"Starting from an idea born out of love, the ClipSafe™ carries something intangible yet unforgettable: the feeling of long walks, endless possibilities, and that unmistakable lightness when we don't have to carry everything alone.

"For years, we asked ourselves: how can we protect what's in your hand? Now, we ask: how can we free what's in your heart? That question led us here. LinKOO is our answer.

"In the beginning, we set out to free people's hands. Today, we aim to free up more of life—time, attention, and the freedom to focus on what truly matters. That's the hands-free way. That's less effort, more living. CASEKOO no longer makes accessories for your device. CASEKOO makes room for your life."

About CASEKOO

CASEKOO is a design-led lifestyle accessories brand built around a simple idea: freeing your hands in everyday life. Through thoughtful hands-free solutions, we help people move seamlessly between different moments of the day—from active, on-the-go moments to times of focus and connection.

We believe technology should support life, not interrupt it. By designing products that adapt naturally to how people live, work, and move, CASEKOO reduces everyday friction and creates a more effortless experience—making room for freedom, connection, and the moments that truly matter.

Learn more at: casekoo.com

SOURCE CASEKOO