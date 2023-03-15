Less Extensive Surgery Is Just as Effective as Larger Surgery for Some Early Lung Cancers

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center Chairman of Surgery Dr. Thomas Bauer Is Part of International Multicenter Research Team

NEPTUNE, N.J., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center investigators were part of an international study at multiple centers showing that removing just the part of a lung containing an early-stage lung cancer was as effective as taking out an entire lung lobe, without putting patients at greater risk of a recurrence or poor survival. The findings of the clinical trial, published in the February 9, 2023, issue of the New England Journal of Medicine , could change the standard of care for some people with small cancers in the outer areas of the lung (periphery) that have not spread.

"The results of this clinical trial are very important and may change the way we manage early-stage lung cancer," explained Thomas Bauer, MD, chairman of surgery at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, who was one of the study's lead authors. "We also witnessed a trend toward better breathing ability in patients who had less lung tissue removed, which could be especially beneficial for people with reduced respiratory function."

Lobectomy — removal of a lung lobe — has been the standard surgery for people with stage 1 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has not spread to the nearby lymph nodes or other parts of the body. But newer imaging and staging methods, including lung cancer screening with CT scanning, have helped doctors find smaller and earlier tumors. Surgeons have questioned if some of these patients can have "sublobar resection" (removal of just the tumor and some tissue around it, rather than the whole lung lobe) without worsening their outcomes.

In this study, researchers randomly assigned 697 patients with peripheral stage 1 NSCLC to undergo either lobectomy (357 patients) or sublobar resection (340 patients). All patients had tumors that were 2 cm or less in size and had not spread to the lymph nodes ("node-negative"). After a median follow-up of 7 years, the rate of recurrence and overall survival were similar between the two groups. Five years later, the rate of recurrence was 64.1% after lobectomy and 63.6% after sublobar resection; 5-year overall survival was 78.9% and 80.3%, respectively.

Patients in the sublobar resection group had forced expiratory volume rates (a measure of lung function) that were 2 percentage points better than the lobectomy group. Forced vital capacity, another measure of breathing ability, was also slightly better for the sublobar resection patients.

The authors concluded that sublobar resection is an effective treatment for people with stage 1 node-negative NSCLC and small tumors. They added that these findings will become increasingly relevant as the proportion of patients with early-stage lung cancer increases as lung cancer screening expands, and as there are more older patients with early-stage disease for whom sublobar resection may be the preferred surgery.

