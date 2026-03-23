Less Mess, More Done: 3 VEVOR Bestsellers for Spring

HUSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first warm weekend of spring has a way of revealing everything that didn't get done last fall—patchy grass, scattered debris, tangled hoses, and garage projects that have been sitting too long. To help Home Creators take on those tasks more easily, VEVOR is spotlighting three customer-favorite solutions for spring—products designed to deliver pro-level performance without the pro-level price tag for everyday homeowners: the VEVOR Retractable Hose Reel, Push Lawn Sweeper, and 1/2" Drive Impact Socket Set.

VEVOR Retractable Hose Reel VEVOR Push Lawn Sweeper VEVOR 1/2" Drive Impact Socket Set

A neater, easier way to handle everyday watering

For homeowners who want less mess and more control in the garden, the VEVOR Retractable Hose Reel helps simplify one of spring's most frequent chores. The reel comes pre-installed with a 100 ft x 1/2 inch hose and features a 180-degree swivel bracket, making it easier to reach different areas of the yard without fighting twists, kinks, or awkward angles.

Its automatic rewind system and slow return design help keep the hose organized while reducing the risk of snapping back too quickly. With a locking mechanism that holds the hose at any desired length and a 9-pattern nozzle for different watering needs, it offers a practical solution for everything from lawn care and flower beds to car washing and outdoor cleanup.

Once watering routines are back in place, the next job is often clearing away the leaves, clippings, and debris winter leaves behind.

Faster lawn cleanup with less effort

Spring yard work often means dealing with scattered leaves, grass clippings, and dry debris left behind after the season changes. The VEVOR Push Lawn Sweeper is built to make that cleanup faster and easier, helping users cover more ground with less repeated effort.

With a 26-inch sweeping width and four spinning brushes designed to improve pickup power, the lawn sweeper can collect leaves, small twigs, and grass clippings in a single pass across many surfaces, including sidewalks, driveways, yards, and gardens. Its adjustable brush height makes it easier to adapt to different terrain, while the large 7 cu. ft. hopper bag allows users to gather more debris before stopping to empty it.

That ease of use is also reflected in customer feedback. One user shared that after struggling with large clumps of grass left behind from mowing and having to rake and haul them away manually, they were pleasantly surprised by how much easier cleanup became with the sweeper—and even looked forward to using it again in late fall for leaves.

And once the yard is back under control, spring often becomes the time to catch up on repairs that have been waiting in the garage.

A reliable go-to for repairs in the garage

Spring is also a popular time for tune-ups, repairs, and long-postponed garage projects. For those jobs, the VEVOR 1/2" Drive Impact Socket Set delivers the kind of versatility and durability users want close at hand.

The 65-piece set includes both SAE and metric deep and standard sockets, making it useful across a wide range of repair and maintenance tasks. Made from Cr-V industrial-grade alloy steel, the sockets are built for repeated impact use, while the 6-point hex drive design helps reduce wear on fasteners and lower the risk of rounding and stripping.

Easy-to-read size markings also make it quicker to identify the right piece, even in low-light conditions, helping users spend less time searching and more time getting the job done.

From watering and yard cleanup to garage repairs, spring projects are easier with the right tools on hand. Offering practical performance for everyday household tasks and strong value for homeowners, VEVOR's spring bestsellers help make seasonal to-dos simpler. Consumers interested in exploring more home-improvement solutions from VEVOR can visit the brand's first global flagship store at 10951 Farm to Market 1960 Road W in Houston, shop online at www.vevor.com, or find VEVOR products on Amazon.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a home improvement brand that empowers Home Creators to upgrade spaces with pro-level products at exceptional value. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, we deliver superior performance through practical technological innovation that combines purposeful technology with the hands-on joy of creation.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects.

For more information, visit www.vevor.com or search "vevor" on Amazon.

CONTACT: Qi Feng, [email protected]

SOURCE VEVOR