"Less Noise, More Music," an Exclusive Concert Event, presented by Lucky Brand

"For many of us, attending concerts has created some of our best memories. 'Less Noise, More Music' supports an industry that has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic while putting a spotlight on up-and-coming artists," said Alexandra Taylor, SVP, Marketing at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Lucky Brand.

"Less Noise, More Music" will be hosted by Tastemaker and Actor, Rachel Faulkner and will feature performances by emerging and established artists including Goody Grace, Blu DeTiger and Ritt Momney. Sponsors include Fender, HyperX, KOE, MVMT, Perfect Hydration, RollingStone, and Snack Pop.

The event will amplify NIVA's #SaveOurStages movement, which provides relief for independent venues shuttered by the pandemic. Preserving and nurturing the ecosystem of independent live performance venues and promoters throughout the United States, #SaveOurStages supports a transparent, competitive marketplace serving a diverse and inclusive community of artists, fans, and industry workers.

Starting on May 10th through May 23rd, customers will be able to enjoy the Lucky Brand Music Event experience through content touchpoints. One lucky winner will receive an artist signed concert tee, Lucky Brand x Fender guitar, $2500 Visa Gift Card, and $500 Lucky Brand Gift Card when they RSVP to the event or by entering on Lucky's social channels.

For additional information and to RSVP to the event, visit LuckyBrand.com/lessnoisemoremusic.

About Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand is a leading fashion designer and premium denim manufacturer. Known for its vintage-inspired apparel, high-quality denim, and bohemian style, Lucky Brand embodies the independent spirit and lifestyle of Southern California. The brand has approximately 200 retail locations across North America and is available in select department stores, independent boutiques and on luckybrand.com . Follow Lucky Brand on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

To Support NIVA's continued efforts to #SaveOurStages

The NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, with The Giving Back Fund as its 501(c)3 fiscal sponsor, continues to raise money to assist independent venues and promoters at greatest risk of permanently going under. Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting www.saveourstages.com/support-niva.

