Less Than 10 Percent of Homeowners Are Underwater on Their Mortgages

The typical U.S. home lost more than a quarter of its value when the market crashed, sending millions of homeowners into negative equity, when their homes' values were lower than the balances on their mortgages. Now, though, national home values are higher than ever, and many owners who held on to their homes throughout the housing crisis have resurfaced on their mortgages.

Still, despite the progress made as the negative equity rate falls, 4.4 million homeowners remain underwater, and about 713,000 of them owe at least twice as much as their homes' value.

Negative equity acts as a drag on the overall housing market, extending beyond homeowners who are underwater. Low inventory is one of the main factors in driving home values higher, as demand from millennials – the largest group of homebuyers – exceeds the available supply. Underwater homeowners are contributing to this shortage, holding on to their homes instead of selling for a loss.

"For much of the country the Great Recession is an increasingly distant memory - the American economy is booming once again and markets are now shifting their gaze to future downturn risks," said Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas. "But scattered in neighborhoods across the country, the legacy of the mid-2000s housing bubble and bust lingers among the millions of Americans still underwater on their mortgages, trapped in their homes with no easy options to regain equity other than waiting. Their struggles mean there are fewer homes on the market for homebuyers today. In corners of the country where home values have been stagnant in recent years, recent homebuyers can easily fall underwater, particularly those who buy with small down payments."

Nationally, roughly one in seven homeowners with a mortgage (15.4 percent) have some equity in their home, but likely not enough to sell and comfortably use the proceeds for a down payment on another home. Including these homeowners with limited equity, the nation's "effective" negative equity rate jumps to 24.6 percent.

Detroit homeowners have the furthest to go to regain positive equity. In the metro, 25.4 percent of homeowners currently in negative equity – or about 22,000 – still owe at least double the value of their home.

Metropolitan Area Total Number

of Homes in

Negative

Equity Negative

Equity

Rate % Of Underwater

Owners Who Owe

200% of Home

Value Effective

Negative

Equity Rate United States 4,382,044 9.1% 16.3% 24.6% New York, NY 195,314 8.9% 11.0% 21.4% Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 74,326 4.7% 8.7% 12.2% Chicago, IL 253,725 15.5% 20.0% 34.1% Philadelphia, PA 122,703 11.6% 15.1% 28.7% Washington, DC 120,347 11.3% 13.6% 31.6% Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL 72,704 8.7% 16.3% 20.4% Atlanta, GA 93,663 9.9% 16.4% 26.3% Boston, MA 35,102 4.4% 10.9% 13.7% San Francisco, CA 20,179 3.1% 7.2% 8.0% Detroit, MI 84,799 10.8% 25.4% 24.9% Riverside, CA 46,147 7.4% 10.0% 23.3% Phoenix, AZ 61,917 8.7% 14.8% 26.0% Seattle, WA 31,764 5.0% 10.5% 13.9% Minneapolis-St Paul, MN 38,535 6.4% 12.0% 26.7% San Diego, CA 23,290 5.3% 8.2% 17.4% St. Louis, MO 63,477 12.0% 16.5% 30.9% Tampa, FL 34,963 7.5% 11.9% 21.7% Baltimore, MD 72,892 14.2% 17.2% 35.8% Denver, CO 24,886 4.9% 9.1% 15.7% Pittsburgh, PA 39,717 9.6% 15.5% 23.2% Portland, OR 16,249 4.0% 7.5% 13.5% Charlotte, NC 28,957 6.8% 18.6% 20.9% Sacramento, CA 19,479 5.4% 9.5% 18.4% Orlando, FL 27,166 7.8% 12.4% 22.4% Cincinnati, OH 37,859 9.4% 15.8% 27.6% Cleveland, OH 49,554 13.0% 22.0% 28.2% Kansas City, MO 21,902 6.0% 15.6% 21.1% Las Vegas, NV 29,385 9.9% 14.7% 27.5% Columbus, OH 24,403 7.0% 18.6% 21.2% Indianapolis, IN 26,987 7.4% 17.0% 24.0% San Jose, CA 5,168 1.9% 4.5% 4.8% Virginia Beach, VA 49,944 16.7% 17.4% 44.5% Nashville, TN 16,152 5.3% 15.8% 16.3% Providence, RI 18,400 6.7% 11.5% 21.2% Milwaukee, WI 21,816 8.2% 14.3% 25.0%

