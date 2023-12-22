Less Than 15% of Financial Advisors Currently Talk to Clients About Crypto - But Up To 50% Plan to Offer Their Clients Crypto Funds

News provided by

Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP)

22 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Webinar reveals survey data showing that massive flows into crypto should occur in 2024

GREAT FALLS, Va., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Although few financial advisors have been recommending digital assets to their clients, 35% to 50% of advisors plan to actively recommend crypto products in 2024, including spot bitcoin ETFs, according to the results of a survey recently released on a webinar presented by the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals.

"This research reveals that many advisors admit that they do not know how to buy digital assets or don't trust the companies offering digital asset products," said DACFP Founder Ric Edelman, CBDA, author of the #1 Amazon best-seller, The Truth About Crypto. "Spot bitcoin ETFs eliminate these concerns, and that's why we believe there will be a huge increase in crypto engagement by advisors in 2024."

Thirteen companies have asked the SEC for permission to launch spot bitcoin ETFs, and approval of some or all these applications is expected in early January. The survey results released on the webinar suggest that massive asset flows into these ETFs could occur, amounting to as much as $150 billion from independent RIAs.

The survey queried financial advisors from national and regional broker/dealers, independent broker/dealers, and RIAs, who primarily serve high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors. Responses were obtained in July.

The webinar features Edelman alone with McKinsey & Company's Global Head of Web3 Matt Higginson and Lionsoul Global's Operating Partner Paul Price. To view the webinar, visit dacfp.com/webinar-what-advisors-and-investors-are-saying-today-about-digital-assets.  

About DACFP
Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is the leading provider of crypto education. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs and other educational content. Its flagship program, the Certified in Blockchain and Digital AssetsSM, is the first and largest certification program of its kind—an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 18 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals from 37 countries have enrolled.

Contact for DACFP:
Ryan Graham, JConnelly, 862-777-4274
[email protected] 

SOURCE Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP)

Also from this source

La designación cripto de DACFP ahora ofrece una nueva vía Ex-US

La designación cripto de DACFP ahora ofrece una nueva vía Ex-US

El Consejo de Activos Digitales de Profesionales Financieros, proveedor líder de educación criptográfica, ha presentado un curso Ex-US para que los...
A designação criptográfica da DACFP agora oferece nova trilha fora dos EUA

A designação criptográfica da DACFP agora oferece nova trilha fora dos EUA

Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals, provedora líder de educação em criptomoedas, introduziu uma trilha de fora dos EUA para que...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.