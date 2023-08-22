Less Than 60 Days Until 31st Annual Biketoberfest® Rally In DAYTONA Beach, October 19-22, 2023

Biker events, scenic rides, racing, industry's top vendors and concerts

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. , Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than 60 days, the Daytona Beach area will welcome motorcycle enthusiasts for the 31st annual Biketoberfest® rally on October 19-22, Southeast's best motorcycle rally.

The four-day motorcycle rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to Volusia County with beautiful Florida weather, live music, industry's top vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street or the scenic loop.

For the 11th straight year, GEICO will serve as the official sponsor of Biketoberfest®.

"Biketoberfest® attracts motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world to the Daytona Beach area," said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director for the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. "From Main Street and Daytona International Speedway to Destination Daytona, Midtown and the Ormond Beach scenic loop, the list of activities and scenic rides to enjoy are endless. We hope that all riders have a safe and enjoyable experience in the destination."

The Official Biketoberfest® Welcome Center presented by GEICO will be located trackside this year, in Daytona International Speedway's thriving display area (1801 West International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114). Along with information about the area, the Welcome Center will be handing out free posters, pins, poker chips and helmet stickers for visitors.

As motorcycle enthusiasts of all ages and riding all types of bikes explore the area, they will discover plenty of new additions. New restaurants include Stroud's BBQ located in Daytona Lagoon, Harry's Famous Pizza at the Ocean Walk Shoppes, Millie's second seafood restaurant location in Ormond Beach named Millie's North and Café Con Leche Granada, an Ormond Beach establishment that serves authentic Cuban, Mexican and Puerto Rican food. For those posting their journeys on social, the Daytona Beach Mural Trail offers visitors some colorful and creative new photo ops as well as the Riverfront Esplanade located in Downtown Daytona Beach. In addition, the recently renovated Daytona Beach Pier and Racing's North Turn Beach Bar and Grille in Ponce Inlet have reopened to guests.

More information is available on the official event website, Biketoberfest.org, including a list of area events, concerts, demo rides, places to stay, top scenic rides, and more.

Experience endless adventures in this eclectic destination that offers the perfect, beach base camp from which to explore the greater Daytona Beach area and all Central Florida. Choose thrilling activities or embrace the tranquility of days spent on 23 miles of world-famous white-sand beaches. With more than 12,000 rooms, and a variety of meeting hotels and unique spaces, the destination has accommodations for meetings and groups of all sizes and budgets.

