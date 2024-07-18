Less Than 90 Days Until 32nd Annual Biketoberfest® Rally In Daytona Beach on Oct. 17-20

Biker events, scenic rides, racing, industry's top vendors and concerts

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than 90 days, motorcycle enthusiasts will gather in the Daytona Beach area and Volusia County on Oct. 17-20 for the 32nd annual Biketoberfest® rally.

The four-day motorcycle rally attracts riding enthusiasts to the destination for the beautiful Florida weather, live music, the industry's top vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street and the Ormond Beach Scenic Loop.

"Biketoberfest® brings together motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world to soak up the Florida sunshine, listen to live music, and share their passion and love for motorcycles," said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director of the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. "From the iconic Main Street and Daytona International Speedway to Destination Daytona, Midtown and the Ormond Beach Scenic Loop, riders will find a diverse selection of experiences to make long-lasting memories. We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable visit within the destination."

The Official Biketoberfest® Welcome Center will once again be located trackside this year at Daytona International Speedway's Fall Cycle Scene display area (1801 West International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114). Along with information about the area, the Welcome Center will be handing out free posters, pins, poker chips and helmet stickers for visitors.

The official Biketoberfest® mobile app, available for free download on app stores, has been redesigned and will provide the most up-to-date information on everything there is to see, do and experience during the four-day rally. With full details on the app, the MotoPassport Scavenger Hunt will return for the event and give bikers the opportunity to receive an exclusive collectible coin by checking in at designated locations during the rally.

In preparation for this year's event, the Daytona Beach Area CVB's inaugural Harley Dream Giveaway, which began during last year's Biketoberfest®, continues through Sept. 3, 2024. Participants may purchase tickets to win two Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST and a 2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster S, both of which are being provided at cost from Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson. In addition, the prize package will include a brand-new custom double trailer provided by The Ultimate Trailers, $12,500 for taxes, and accommodations for Biketoberfest® 2024 at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

Bikers can enter to win the Harley Dream Giveaway with as little as a $3 tax-deductible donation to Dream Giveaway's charities. Tickets are available for purchase at the official event website, Biketoberfest.org.

About Biketoberfest®

Official sponsors of Biketoberfest® include American Motorcyclist Association, Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club, Dream Giveaway, Florida Motorcycle Safety Program (Florida Department of Transportation), Alert Riders, Rue & Ziffra, Southern Stone Communications and Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson.

About the Daytona Beach Area | #LoveDaytonaBeach

Experience endless adventures in this eclectic destination that offers the perfect, beach base camp from which to explore the greater Daytona Beach area and all of Central Florida. Choose thrilling activities or embrace the tranquility of days spent on 23 miles of world-famous, white-sand beaches. With more than 12,000 rooms, and a variety of meeting hotels and unique spaces, the destination has accommodations for meetings and groups of all sizes and budgets. Learn more at DaytonaBeach.com. #LoveDaytonaBeach

Media Contact: Andrew Booth, Director of Communications

Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

[email protected] | 386.255. 0415, ext. 125

