Less than a Month Away from the Total Solar Eclipse, Travelers are Booking Hotels at a Record Rate of 800% Compared to Last Year

March 14, 2024

Stay twice to get a free night and witness this rare astronomical event with Choice Privileges' spring promotion

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) one of the world's largest hotel franchisors, has over 400 hotels in the path of the total solar eclipse taking place on April 8 that are being booked at an increased rate of 800% compared to the same date last year. The total eclipse will be visible along a narrow track stretching from Texas to Maine. More than 20% of American travelers say they are likely to take a trip to experience next month's total eclipse, according to the State of the American Traveler's March report. With a diverse portfolio of 22 hotel brands — including Sleep Inn, Comfort, Clarion, Cambria, Ascend Hotel Collection, and more — Choice offers a wide range of options for guests traveling to see the eclipse. In addition, this Spring, travelers can stay twice and get a free night with Choice Privileges when booking direct at ChoiceHotels.com.

"Choice has the perfect hotel at the right price and in the right location for any event travelers want to experience, including this year's total solar eclipse, all bookable on ChoiceHotels.com," said Noha Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer for Choice Hotels.

Properties with rooftop, outdoor, or sundeck areas across the total eclipse path include:

Guests can still book now and save at one of Choice Hotel's properties to witness the solar eclipse. According to NASA, the path of the eclipse will start in Mexico and enter the United States via Texas, and travel through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse. The eclipse then goes into Canada through Southern Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Cape Breton, and exits through Newfoundland. This Spring, guests that stay twice get a free night with Choice Privileges when booking direct at ChoiceHotels.com. Book and stay by April 30th to redeem. Terms apply.

Choice is a great option for avid nature enthusiasts and stargazers. Of over 7,500 hotels, approximately 90% of its properties in the U.S. are in suburban, interstate, and small-town locations, nearly 30% are located near popular destinations including beaches and national parks, and 76% are located within one mile of a highway entrance.

Choice Privileges members can earn points by staying at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. Members can also earn points by using one of two new co-branded credit cards where cardholders can earn on everyday purchases including gas, groceries, and home goods. Choice's family of brands range from upper upscale and upscale, full service, boutique and resort-like hotels Radisson Blu, Radisson, Cambria Hotels and the Ascend Hotel Collection, to midscale, economy and Extended Stay hotels including Country Inn & Suites, Comfort, Quality Inn, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Everhome and Mainstay Suites.

For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

