Less than a Month Away from the Total Solar Eclipse, Travelers are Booking Hotels at a Record Rate of 800% Compared to Last Year

"Choice has the perfect hotel at the right price and in the right location for any event travelers want to experience, including this year's total solar eclipse, all bookable on ChoiceHotels.com," said Noha Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer for Choice Hotels.

Properties with rooftop, outdoor, or sundeck areas across the total eclipse path include:

Guests can still book now and save at one of Choice Hotel's properties to witness the solar eclipse. According to NASA, the path of the eclipse will start in Mexico and enter the United States via Texas, and travel through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse. The eclipse then goes into Canada through Southern Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Cape Breton, and exits through Newfoundland. This Spring, guests that stay twice get a free night with Choice Privileges when booking direct at ChoiceHotels.com. Book and stay by April 30th to redeem. Terms apply.

Choice is a great option for avid nature enthusiasts and stargazers. Of over 7,500 hotels, approximately 90% of its properties in the U.S. are in suburban, interstate, and small-town locations, nearly 30% are located near popular destinations including beaches and national parks, and 76% are located within one mile of a highway entrance.

Choice Privileges members can earn points by staying at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. Members can also earn points by using one of two new co-branded credit cards where cardholders can earn on everyday purchases including gas, groceries, and home goods. Choice's family of brands range from upper upscale and upscale, full service, boutique and resort-like hotels Radisson Blu, Radisson, Cambria Hotels and the Ascend Hotel Collection, to midscale, economy and Extended Stay hotels including Country Inn & Suites, Comfort, Quality Inn, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Everhome and Mainstay Suites.

For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Choice Privileges®

The award-winning Choice Privileges rewards program enables members to earn and redeem points for reward nights at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. Points can also be earned and/or redeemed with partners like Bluegreen Vacations, Penn Entertainment, and the iconic Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Members can also exchange points for airline miles or redeem them for gift cards with popular restaurants and retail stores, stays at the luxurious Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and even VIP college football experiences. Choice Privileges Mastercard holders can earn more points faster, including on everyday spending. To enroll in the free Choice Privileges program or learn more about the Choice Privileges Mastercard credit cards, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.