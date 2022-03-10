Less than Half Of Diverse-Owned Small Businesses Have A Certification, Despite Huge Desire In Benefits

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, an independent B2B review platform, conducted a survey including 1,003 small business owners and managers and found that two out of three (67%) of small businesses are run by underrepresented groups .

Among those, less than half (43%) have a diverse-owned business certification that communicates their identities. Becoming certified helps businesses share their story and connect with clients looking to work with a diverse business.

67% of small businesses are owned by an underrepresented group. What certification benefits are diverse suppliers interested in?

Clutch's study examines the following groups: women-owned, racial and/or ethnic minority-owned, veteran-owned, LGBTQ-owned, and disability-owned businesses.

This annual report explores state of small businesses, impact of certification, and significance of workplace diversity and inclusion.

2022 Supplier Diversity Small Business Statistics

Our team highlights the following 2022 trends in the report:

67% of small businesses are run by an underrepresented group.

Less than half (43%) of diverse suppliers have a diverse-owned business certification.

Diverse-owned small businesses still desire the perks of certification: industry networking groups (72%), professional development societies (64%), service provider directory listings (59%), mentorship opportunities (59%).

Suzanne Bucknam, CEO of travel and hospitality service The Connecticut Explorer , recognizes that many small businesses don't know about the benefits of becoming certified as a diverse or minority-owned business.

"I think minority-owned business certifications aren't as popular because many people simply are unaware. There is not as much information out there to assist minority business owners and share that this is even possible."

Interested in more small business supplier diversity statistics? Check out the full report .

