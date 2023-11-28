Less Than Half of Government Finance Professionals Believe Budget Process Effectively Builds Trust with Communities

News provided by

Polco

28 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

MADISON, Wis. and VANCOUVER, BC and CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balancing Act from Polco, Envisio, and Euna Solutions today announced survey results showing that less than half of public sector finance professionals rated their current budget practices excellent or good for building trust with their communities. While most respondents gave excellent or good ratings to current budgeting practices, they gave lower ratings for building trust with stakeholders, incorporating resident priorities and involving residents in decision-making.

Continue Reading

Conducted by Polco in partnership with the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), and with the close collaboration of Envisio and Euna Solutions, the survey investigated how local government finance leaders feel about current budgeting practices and their readiness to embrace modernized approaches. The multi-wave online and mailed survey sampled GFOA members, resulting in 285 completions. A high proportion of respondents represented GFOA Distinguished Budget Award Winners, causing results to reflect more innovative practices.

"We are in a critical time with building trust and transparency," said Michelle Kobayashi, Principal Research Strategist, Polco. "The more local governments can evolve these best practices in budgeting, the better equipped they'll be to build a bridge with residents, given that trust is low and they want us to do something different."

In May 2023, the companies released "A Roadmap to Real Collaboration in Government Budgeting," describing how software built purposely for local governments (municipalities, counties, school districts) can support GFOA's Rethinking Budgeting initiative. The collaboration has since been working on a readiness assessment, which will be released by the GFOA in the first quarter of 2024.

"The Rethinking Budgeting initiative is responsive to this pervasive feeling in the public that our institutions need updating," said Shayne Kavanagh, Senior Manager of Research, GFOA. "Our work with government technology companies is about bringing together a lot of divergent ideas into a coherent package that can be used by local governments to advance the way they do budgeting."

For the survey summary, visit RBLearning.net.

About Balancing Act from Polco, Envisio and Euna Solutions
Balancing Act from Polco gets residents involved in local government decision-making. Envisio provides the most widely used strategic planning and performance management solution in local government. Euna Solutions delivers cloud solutions that power public sector administration functions and financial operations.

Media Contact:
Stacey Hartmann
stacey@keetonpr.com

SOURCE Polco

Also from this source

Polco and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Announce the Winners of the 2023 Voice of the People Awards

Civic analytics and engagement platform Polco and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) today announced the recipients of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Education

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.