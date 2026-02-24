Less Than Half of U.S. Workers Know About a Tax Credit for Retirement Savers

Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies offers tips on the Saver's Credit and how to claim it

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-eight percent of U.S. workers are aware of the Saver's Credit, according to survey findings from nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies® (TCRS). The Saver's Credit, also referred to as the IRS Retirement Savings Contributions Credit, is a tax credit that may help millions of taxpayers save for retirement and lower their tax bill.

"The Saver's Credit is a well-kept secret. Many Americans may be missing out on it simply because they don't know about it," said Catherine Collinson, CEO and president of Transamerica Institute® and TCRS. "Since it's above and beyond the other tax advantages of saving for retirement, other people may be overlooking it because the idea of multiple tax benefits sounds too good to be true."

What Is the Saver's Credit?

The Saver's Credit is a non-refundable tax credit that may be applied up to the first $2,000 of voluntary contributions an eligible taxpayer makes to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, such as a 401(k) or 403(b), a traditional or Roth IRA, or an ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) account. In this context, "non-refundable" means the credit cannot exceed a person's federal income tax for the year. The maximum credit is $1,000 for single filers or individuals and $2,000 for married filing jointly. According to TCRS' analysis of the most recent IRS data, the average amount of the Saver's Credit in 2022 was $194.

Who Can Claim the Saver's Credit?

The credit is available to individuals age 18 years or older who have contributed to a 401(k), 403(b) or similar plan, an IRA, or an ABLE account in the past year and meet the Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) requirements:

Single tax filers: maximum AGI of $39,500 in 2025 and $40,250 in 2026;

Heads of households: maximum AGI of $59,250 in 2025 and $60,375 in 2026; and,

Married filing jointly: a maximum AGI of $79,000 in 2025 and $80,500 in 2026.

Additionally, the tax filer cannot be a full-time student and cannot be claimed as a dependent on another person's tax return. For more details about eligibility, refer to TCRS' fact sheet.

Tips for Claiming the Saver's Credit

Check your eligibility using the IRS' online tool to determine if you can receive the credit. The tool will ask for information such as your filing status, AGI, age, and dependent and student status.

to determine if you can receive the credit. The tool will ask for information such as your filing status, AGI, age, and dependent and student status. If you use an online tax preparation tool to prepare your tax return, including those offered through the IRS Free File program, be sure to answer questions about the Saver's Credit. It may also be referred by the IRS as the "Retirement Savings Contributions Credit" and "Credit for Qualified Retirement Savings Contributions." Be sure to comparison shop among vendors in the IRS Free File program and commercially available tax preparation software. Many charge a fee for claiming the Saver's Credit.

to prepare your tax return, including those offered through the program, be sure to answer questions about the Saver's Credit. It may also be referred by the IRS as the "Retirement Savings Contributions Credit" and "Credit for Qualified Retirement Savings Contributions." Be sure to comparison shop among vendors in the program and commercially available tax preparation software. Many charge a fee for claiming the Saver's Credit. If you prepare your tax return manually , complete Form 8880, Credit for Qualified Retirement Savings Contributions , to determine your exact credit rate and amount on line 12. Then, transfer the amount to line 4 on Schedule 3, which is used with Forms 1040, 1040-SR, and 1040-NR.

, complete Form 8880, , to determine your exact credit rate and amount on line 12. Then, transfer the amount to line 4 on Schedule 3, which is used with Forms 1040, 1040-SR, and 1040-NR. If you use a professional tax preparer , be sure to ask about the Saver's Credit.

, be sure to ask about the Saver's Credit. If you get a refund, consider contributing it back into an IRA to boost your retirement savings. To direct deposit your entire refund into your IRA, simply fill out the refund section on lines 34 to 36 on Form 1040. The IRS now requires tax refunds to be sent electronically by direct deposit.

Many people eligible to claim the Saver's Credit may benefit from the IRS Free File program. The IRS offers tax filers with an AGI of $89,000 or less free online tax preparation tools to prepare their federal taxes. This year, eight products in English and one in Spanish are available at www.irs.gov/FreeFile. Certain restrictions may apply, including a fee for claiming the Saver's Credit.

"At a time when many people are navigating today's high cost of living, the Saver's Credit could make it a little easier to save for retirement," said Collinson. "Please spread the word about it by telling your family, friends, colleagues, and social networks about the Saver's Credit. It could help savers increase their long-term savings, and it's a nudge for non-savers to start saving."

For those who did not save for retirement in 2025, it's not too late. You have until April 15, 2026 to make an IRA contribution for the 2025 tax year.

Coming Soon: Beginning in tax year 2027, the Saver's Credit will be replaced by the Saver's Match, a new matching contribution from the federal government for retirement savers meeting income and other eligibility requirements. The Saver's Match will be 50% of a worker's retirement plan or IRA contributions up to $2,000, representing a maximum match of $1,000.

